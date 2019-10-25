REGENTS 6.jpg

Ray Cross has served as University of Wisconsin System president since 2014.

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Ray Cross is planning to step down as UW System president after more than five years on the job. 

The 71-yer-old announced Friday that he intends to stay in the role until the Board of Regents hires his replacement. 

Calling his tenure "the most rewarding work of my life,” Cross touted the contributions of the system, saying: “I believe there is no better investment for the state of Wisconsin than the University of Wisconsin System."

Cross began his appointment in February 2014, under former Gov. Scott Walker. During his tenure, he has overseen ongoing freezes on in-state undergraduate tuition and a reorganization plan that merged two-year colleges and four-year colleges, faced challenges stemming from declining enrollment across institutions and more. 

Before starting as UW System president, Cross spent three years as chancellor of UW Colleges and UW-Extension. He also previously served as president of Morrisville State College in New York. 

Regent President Andrew Petersen said the board will spearhead a national search for Cross' successor, and details will be forthcoming, according to the release.  

