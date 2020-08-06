UW System ordering more than 350,000 COVID-19 tests for fall semester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Wisconsin System has secured more than 350,000 COVID-19 tests ahead of the fall semester.

Interim president of UW System and former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson said on a media call with reporters Thursday those tests will be used to test students showing symptoms of COVID-19, and provide tests every other week for students living in residence halls. The System also will hire about 52 people to administer tests across UW campuses.

Thompson said the COVID-19 tests are less expensive and have a faster turnaround time than tests previously being eyed by UW System when it requested $110 million from Gov. Tony Evers to offer students free testing. Thompson said he has confidence in the the cheaper tests, which he admitted are accurate roughly 96% of the time, compared with the 98% accuracy of more expensive tests.

"There are going to be some false negatives and that's problematic, but to get the test back quickly and have a 95%-96% accuracy … you bat 300 and you get into the Hall of Fame, nobody bats 960," Thompson said. "We think 96% is pretty darn good."

In addition to testing for coronavirus, Thompson said the tests also will be able to identify asymptomatic individuals and if someone has influenza.