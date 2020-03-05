UW study: Russian social accounts sow election discord — again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cindy Otis, a disinformation expert and former CIA officer who was not involved in the research, said that while disinformation messaging has not changed much, the technology used to disseminate the bad information is evolving and improving.

"Certainly with the Russians, they know what kinds of narratives work in the U.S.," Otis said. "The whole system of disinformation is very effective and they know that it is."

Kim's report pulls back the curtain on some of the online techniques Russia has already used in this year's presidential race.

Her review identified thousands of posts last year from more than 30 Instagram accounts, which Facebook removed from the site in October after concluding that they originated from Russia and had links to the Internet Research Agency, a Russian operation that targeted U.S. audiences in 2016. Facebook owns Instagram. Analysis from Graphika, a disinformation security firm, also concluded at the time that the accounts went to "great lengths to hide their origins."

Kim's analysis found the accounts appeared to mimic existing political ones, including one called "Bernie.2020_" that used campaign logos to make it seem like it was connected to Sanders' campaign or was a fan page for his supporters, Kim said.