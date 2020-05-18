UW students sign petition opposing Langdon Street apartments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several University of Wisconsin-Madison students are registered to speak at the Monday, May 18, meeting of Madison's Plan Commission to express their opposition to The Langdon, a proposed apartment building slated for 126 Langdon St. They allege that the developer has been improperly offering special benefits to students who sign on in support of the project.

The Langdon is the latest venture in student-focused housing from Core Spaces, the development firm that built The Hub, 437 N. Frances St., and The James, 432 W. Gorham St. Core has proposed an 88-unit, five- to seven-story building.

The UW-Madison students intending to speak Monday say they have amassed over 1,800 signatures in a petition opposing the project. Many of the students who have signed are from the surrounding fraternity and sorority houses who echo the original opposition to a previous proposal from Core: they do not welcome an increase of noise and traffic.

Another concern, according to student Matthew Mitnick, is that new buildings like The Langdon, which tend to come with high rents, drive up the cost of living in the area for students who are already stretched thin financially.