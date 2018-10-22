If you’re a student at University of Wisconsin-Madison, university officials and your fellow students really want you to vote. And to make sure you do, they’re launching a week of voting events to make it easy.
VoteFest week kicked off Monday with early voting stations, a partisan debate, a documentary and a challenge for students to register the highest voter turnout, and the most improved turnout, in the Big 10.
Starting Monday and going weekdays until Nov. 2, students from the Morgridge Center for Public Service will staff early voting stations at Union South and Memorial Union from noon until 6 p.m., and at the Student Activity Center, 333 E. Campus Mall, from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The stations are open to all Madison residents.
At 7 p.m. on Monday, Union South will screen the documentary “One Vote,” shot on Election Day in 2016 and depicting personal stories about the value of voting. The director, Christine Woodhouse, will be on hand afterward for questions.
On Tuesday at noon, a panel of UW political science professors will be at Grainger Hall, Room 2210 RS, to discuss the mid-term elections.
On Thursday, there will be a reception at the Kohler Art Library in the Elvehjem Building, 800 University Ave., featuring artists and student VoteFest organizers.
And at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29, College Democrats and College Republicans will go head-to-head in a debate hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate. Political science professor David Canon will moderate the event at the Education Building, 1000 Bascom Mall, Room L196.