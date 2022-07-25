UW shares $6 million concept to dramatically reimagine Library Mall

UW-Madison is considering a dramatic $6 million transformation of stately Library Mall in the heart of campus with landscaping, shade trees, interactive water features, seating and elements to honor the site's Ho-Chunk heritage.

The reimagined space, bordered by Memorial Library, the Wisconsin Historical Society, Memorial Union, the Red Gym, the University Club and State Street Mall, is the final piece of the multi-year East Campus Mall project that links Regent Street to Lake Mendota.

"Library Mall is the only portion of the East Campus Mall that has not been revisited in recent years," said Aaron Williams, interim director of campus planning and landscape architecture. "There is opportunity to provide a more welcoming and inclusive vision while better integrating the space into the surrounding area.

"This project also offers ways to address existing maintenance challenges, incorporate campus resiliency goals around climate change adaptation, and improve the overall programming capabilities of the space," Williams said.

Library Mall has been in its current form -- with diagonal paths and the Hagenah Fountain at its center -- since 1955. It provides a civic open space at the nexus of the city and university surrounded by distinctive architecture. In 2021, the university launched a privately funded study to create a concept design, cost estimate and tentative timeline for redevelopment of the space.

"I love the project," said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison, Inc., applauding the university's outreach and engagement in the planning effort. "This really creates a lot of life and energy in the space. It really helps Downtown and State Street and this critical link between Downtown and the campus."

On Thursday, UW will present the "Library Mall Advanced Plan" with the preferred $6 million option to the city's Joint Campus Area Committee.

The preferred option follows a series of themes: open space, balancing soft and hard landscapes, greenspace, flexibility, accessibility, activities, water features, seating options, vibrant color and honoring the Ho-Chunk.

The concept includes:

A more natural-looking planting design, more native vegetation and a variety of plants in addition to lawns.

Accessibility for pedestrians and bicyclists and those with disabilities.

Seating in various forms and places, both in the sun and shade.

An interactive water feature divided into three sections that would have minimal, if any, standing water. Sprays of water would come out of ground-mounted grating and be recirculated for reuse.

An acknowledgement of the site's history, including the long history of the Ho-Chunk people on the land.

"We expect the reimagined space to function on a variety of scales across all seasons and serve a broad cross section of both the Madison and campus community," Williams said. "In addition, clear circulation, movable seating, interactive water features, vegetation variety and informational signage will improve upon the existing condition."

The Hagenah Fountain would be replaced with the interactive sprays and minimal standing water to increase functionality, operation, and accessibility, he said. The Class of 1923 clock was removed in 2004 and its return will be revisited once the project is underway. The Class of 1932 flagpole will be retained in its current spot near the Wisconsin Historical Society, he said.

The project nods to the area's deep history.

"The UW–Madison campus is considered one of the most archaeologically rich campuses in the U.S. and as such we have a duty to represent and acknowledge those that have come before us and continue to be a part of our campus and local communities including the Ho-Chunk people," Williams said. "The advanced plan intentionally looked at the 12,000-year history of the area now known as Library Mall. The plan’s design is not just one voice in time, but part of a continuation that translates and references the past with the future."

The project completes the linkage between Regent Street and Lake Mendota.

The $8 million, 1.3-acre Alumni Park between Langdon Street and Lake Mendota, funded entirely through donor contributions, was completed in 2017, Williams said. Other improvements to East Campus Mall were part of larger capital projects, he said.

This process for reimagining Library Mall was led by Olin Studio, which worked with Madison-based EQT by Design to support meaningful engagement of diverse voices throughout the design process, he said.

"Now that the advanced plan is complete, the next step is to develop a fundraising strategy while continuing to socialize the plan," he said. "Once funding is secured, we expect the design and construction process to take approximately 24 months."