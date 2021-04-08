UW regent committee erases excess credit surcharge

The Regents established a policy in 2002 that imposes a surcharge on students who accumulate 165 credits or 30 credits more than required to graduate from their program, whichever is greater. The fee is equal to 100% of resident tuition.
UW schools collect about $100,000 in revenue from the surcharge annually, with most of the money coming from UW-Milwaukee and UW-Whitewater, system officials wrote in a memo to Regents.
But the memo cites a 2018 study that found such surcharges don't improve graduation outcomes and increase student debt, creating a substantial financial burden for students.
The Regents' Education Committee approved a plan that calls for eliminating the surcharge at all campuses except UW-Madison with a voice vote during a meeting at UW-Stout. The full Board of Regents will take up the proposal Friday.
The plan allows UW-Madison to continue charging the fee. Officials at the state's flagship university feel the surcharge helps push students to complete their degrees as quickly as possible, the system memo said.
The UW Board of Regents met Thursday at Gordon Dining and Event Center on the UW-Madison campus.
