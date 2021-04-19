UW professor, Fond du Lac County DA join Wisconsin attorney general race

"He's done nothing to stop executive overreach and the sort of attacks on our freedoms that we've seen," Owens said in an interview, adding later: "I'm going to defend our educational liberty for parents, I am going to defend businesses' right to operate and not get shut down in this environment, to do everything that we can to keep people safe, free and prosperous in this state."

This is Owens' first time running for office. His background, which includes a few years as a law clerk and attorney, doesn't include any prosecutorial experience — something often affiliated with the state's "top cop" position.

But Owens stressed the election would be "about principles, not position."

"It's probably noteworthy that Josh Kaul at one point had prosecuted cases and look where that's gotten us in the state," he said.