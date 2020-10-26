UW poll: Joe Biden widens lead over Donald Trump in Wisconsin

With the election just eight days away, Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a 9-point lead over Republican President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, according to a new poll.

The poll found that while Trump has the edge among respondents who have yet to vote, the margin does not appear large enough to compensate for Biden’s advantage among early and absentee voters.

In Wisconsin, 53% of likely voters — registered voters who say they are certain to vote or have already voted — support Biden, compared with 44% for Trump. The results mark a shift from last month’s poll, when Biden led Trump 49% to 44% among registered voters in the state.

“It’s actually the first time that the margin is big enough that we can say it’s statistically significant, even accounting for the margin of error,” said Barry Burden, a UW-Madison political science professor and director of the Elections Research Center. “It’s not a guarantee that Biden will win the election, but it is saying that we can be pretty confident from the data that he is in the lead among the people who were interviewed.”