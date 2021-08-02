UW-Madison researcher studies effect of new housing on eviction, displacement

Most renters in the city are considered “rent burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent. Also, the price of an average house in the city increased $50,000 in the last decade.

The city has a 3% vacancy rate — compared to a healthy rate of 5% — and needs to add 2,000 units per year to keep up with population growth.

Solving these housing challenges are complicated and likely require a number of solutions. Matt Wachter, Madison’s director of planning and community and economic development, said it can be tempting to copy what other cities may be doing on this issue without adapting solutions for Madison’s unique characteristics.

In his job, he focuses on how to define the problem with data, look at a range of solutions and then implement them.

“It's really nice to have world class housing and real estate faculty here to lean on,” Wachter said. “A lot of the major research papers are not talking about Madison, Wisconsin, they’re talking about New York and San Francisco.”