UW-Madison researcher studies effect of new housing on eviction, displacement

A UW-Madison researcher’s new study shows that construction of larger buildings with multiple units leads to an increase in evictions in the area immediately surrounding it.
The findings could offer guidance to Madison as it works to address the housing shortage in Madison and prevent displacement of current residents.
Revel Sims, an assistant professor in the Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, found that when housing with five or more units is under construction and as residents begin to sign leases, neighborhood evictions increase.
“What I'm able to show is that … evictions increase during the time in which the buildings are being built and also, in particular, after they're built and when they lease up,” said Sims, noting that the increased evictions happen within a tenth of a mile around the new development.
While most research on evictions focuses on sociological factors, like poverty, Sims said that approach can minimize questions around how new housing can affect eviction and displacement. His work was published in the journal Housing Policy Debate.
To do this research, Sims created a data set of over 300 multifamily housing developments with building permits issued between 2004 and 2016. He merged that data with information showing when the buildings received their certificate of occupancy, or when people can start to live there.
Sims studied the relationships between different distances around each type of housing— condominiums, two- to four-unit, and five-units or more — and points in time during the development process to determine the effect on eviction filings.
“In the actual development phase is when we can start to see an uptick in the number of evictions around large, multifamily housing units within a very small geography,” Sims said.
If these five-plus-unit developments signify a type of gentrification led by real estate changes, then Sims said in the journal article that “it seems that gentrification may indeed produce an elevated risk of displacement for proximate tenants in the period before and immediately after they lease up.”
Sims concludes that his findings suggest two types of eviction-based displacement occur at the same time in Madison: repeated eviction in housing insecure neighborhoods and eviction influenced by real estate.
He hypothesized that the two patterns may be related. Real estate-led gentrification may push some vulnerable tenants into neighborhoods where there is an increased risk of eviction.
“If we're just facilitating the development of new housing with the sort of ambition that this is going to be something really good for our society, we should also then think about who's going to face some of the consequences of this and who may never enter into this more affordable, more stable housing,” Sims said.
Sims isn’t suggesting that stopping development is the answer, but rather that policymakers be aware of the consequences for neighborhood residents.
Possible solutions to consider could be relocation assistance provided by developers, eviction protection in court, more secure housing and resources for those pushed out of their existing neighborhoods, and support for municipally funded public housing.
Madison’s housing challenges
In Madison, the cost of renting is increasing and housing availability is decreasing. For vulnerable populations, this can contribute to greater housing insecurity and residents leaving their neighborhoods.
Most renters in the city are considered “rent burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent. Also, the price of an average house in the city increased $50,000 in the last decade.
The city has a 3% vacancy rate — compared to a healthy rate of 5% — and needs to add 2,000 units per year to keep up with population growth.
Solving these housing challenges are complicated and likely require a number of solutions. Matt Wachter, Madison’s director of planning and community and economic development, said it can be tempting to copy what other cities may be doing on this issue without adapting solutions for Madison’s unique characteristics.
In his job, he focuses on how to define the problem with data, look at a range of solutions and then implement them.
“It's really nice to have world class housing and real estate faculty here to lean on,” Wachter said. “A lot of the major research papers are not talking about Madison, Wisconsin, they’re talking about New York and San Francisco.”
Sims agreed that much of the available research focuses on bigger cities. Narrowing in on a mid-sized city is helpful, he said, because it shows that Madison faces similar problems as larger cities but that they might be more manageable.
He said Madison presents unique opportunities in terms of large land parcels — Voit Farm on the east side, the former Oscar Mayer property on the north side, the East Towne Mall area — to address housing needs.
“We have an opportunity in Madison that doesn’t exist in a lot of other places,” Sims said.
Recently, city policymakers made changes to address aspects of Madison’s housing crisis.
The City Council approved changes to zoning rules that aim to make it easier to build more housing in the city over concerns that new housing could price residents out of their neighborhoods. A new land banking policy aims to encourage the city to be more proactive in creating affordable housing.
And the city also made changes to its Affordable Housing Fund to support small-scale developments and altered zoning to broadly allow housing cooperatives across Madison.
