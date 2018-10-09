Try 1 month for 99¢
Linden Drive Parking Garage rendering
Buy Now

Conceptual architectural renderings show the proposed Linden Drive Parking Garage along Observatory Drive. 

 Potter Lawson

A 600-stall garage could replace one of the last large surface lots on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and add needed visitor parking spaces under a proposal from the university.  

The Linden Drive Parking Garage would replace Lot 62, which currently provides 410 parking spaces on the west end of campus.

It would also make up for parking spaces that will be lost due to construction of a new Meat Science and Muscle Biology building, opening in spring 2019, and the proposed future addition to the School of Veterinary Medicine. 

The project, which would be located between Observatory Drive and Linden Drive, would add 120 visitor spaces to campus. The university's Long-Range Transportation Master Plan recommends adding 2,000 new visitor spaces over the next 20 years. 

+1 
Linden Drive Parking Garage map
Buy Now

The Linden Drive Parking Garage would replace Lot 62 on the western end of UW-Madison's campus.

Gary Brown, director of campus planning and landscape architecture, said the additional parking could be used by people visiting the veterinary medicine hospital, the future new gym and natatorium facility and the new retail store opening at the Meat Science facility in 2019. 

UW-Madison’s current parking system is comprised of about 13,000 spaces to accommodate permit, visitor, short-term and departmental vehicle parking needs for approximately 65,000 students, staff and faculty members. 

“As surface lots are redeveloped into building sites and new campus open spaces, the Master Plan proposes new structure parking to meet campus needs,” Brown said in a letter to the city.

Construction on the $23.6 million project is expected to begin in June with a targeted opening year of July 2020. 

The project will require recommendations and approvals from several city bodies including the Transportation Committee, Board of Public Works, Joint Campus Area Committee and the City Council.

Representatives from Potter Lawson, the lead consultant, will be giving a presentation on the project at the Joint Campus Area Committee’s meeting Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. in room 132 of the WARF Building, 610 Walnut St.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.