UW-Madison professor Ryan Owens announces run for attorney general

Conservative UW-Madison professor Ryan Owens announced his bid for attorney general on Monday, becoming the second Republican to run for the seat currently held by Democrat Josh Kaul, who hasn't yet announced his re-election bid.

Owens is a conservative UW-Madison political science professor who also serves as affiliate faculty at the UW-Madison law school.

He said he was prompted to run for the position after being disappointed with Kaul's handling of last summer's civil unrest in the state's major cities.

"I think it's pretty clear that we've got a serious leadership deficit," Owens said in an interview. "It's turning into a freedom deficit, and that has me deeply concerned."

Owens criticized Kaul for not doing enough during last summer’s protests and riots in order to stand on the side of police and the rule of law. He said he should have worked more closely with local law enforcement and should have more publicly denounced the rioting.

He also knocked Kaul for not doing enough to help get kids back into school during the pandemic, and for not joining a multi-state lawsuit that seeks to allow states to use federal stimulus dollars the way they wish, such as for tax cuts.