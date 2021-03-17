UW lifts testing requirements for vaccinated students, staff

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline, the University of Wisconsin-Madison has lifted testing requirements for students and staff who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Beginning Wednesday, March 17, employees and students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to participate in routine on-campus testing,” the university said in an email sent to employees on Wednesday.

According to the university, more than 6,000 campus students and staff have been vaccinated so far.

Since March 11, the seven-day average for new cases on campus has been under 10, down from a high of 67 on Feb. 22.

In order to avoid testing, students and staff must have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with at least two weeks passing since the last shot.

That will win them a permanent green light “Badger Badge” in the Safer Badgers app, which turns red if students or staff lapse on testing protocol, preventing access to campus facilities.