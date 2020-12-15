UW Hospital receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Officials expect vaccinations of nursing home residents and staff to begin by the end of this month and be completed by the end of January. Later phases, which haven’t been officially defined, will eventually include the general public, but probably not until summer.

“As soon as we get one group done, we’ll start on the next group,” Willems Van Dijk said.

Those under 16 won’t be able to get vaccinated until clinical trials show the vaccines are safe for children.

Adding to the Pfizer shipment is 101,000 doses from drug maker Moderna scheduled to arrive next week, pending the vaccine’s FDA approval later this week. Both vaccines require a second dose, in three weeks for the Pfizer vaccine and in four weeks for Moderna’s.

The distribution is overseen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Shipments are expected to increase weekly.

The Pfizer vaccine is being shipped to eight “hubs” in the state equipped with equipped with ultra-cold freezers required to store Pfizer’s vaccine. The Moderna vaccine doesn’t have the same temperature limitations, which potentially makes it a better fit for the rural parts of the state because it can be shipped directly to those administering it.