Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE... .SNOW WILL SPREAD EAST THROUGH THE AREA LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS. THE WET, SLUSHY SNOW WILL BE HEAVIEST DURING THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. THE SNOW COULD TRANSITION TO A RAIN AND SNOW MIX NEAR THE WISCONSIN AND ILLINOIS BORDER WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON BUT MOST OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN WISCONSIN WILL SEE SNOW CONTINUING INTO THE AFTERNOON HOURS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WET, SLUSHY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. A NARROW BAND OF UP TO 5 INCHES OF SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE ALONG THE I-94 CORRIDOR. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY. THE HEAVIEST SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL STARTING DURING THE PREDAWN HOURS, CONTINUING INTO MID TO LATE MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&