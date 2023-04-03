State and utility officials are urging residents behind on their heating bills to set up payment plans or apply for state aid before the winter moratorium on utility shutoffs ends April 15.
Customers behind on their bills should call their local utilities directly. They are required to offer deferred payment agreements, or DPAs, to homeowners who cannot pay in full, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission said in a statement. City-owned utilities are not required to offer DPAs to renters, but many still do.
Those having trouble paying their heating bills might be eligible for financial assistance through the state Department of Administration's Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, or WHEAP.
The annual winter moratorium on utility shutoffs lasts from Nov. 1 to April 15 and prohibits all utility providers from disconnecting residential heating services even if their customers haven't paid their bills. Customers who are behind on their bills may be at risk of disconnection if payment arrangements are not established by April 15.
More than 200,000 Wisconsin households received nearly $120 million in assistance through WHEAP in the most recent fiscal year, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
So far this fiscal year, nearly 150,000 households have received $80.7 million in assistance and help remains available, the PSC said.
