How to get help with past-due heating bills

To set up a payment plan, call your local utility. Here are the state's largest:

Alliant Energy, 800-255-4268

Madison Gas and Electric, 800-245-1125

Superior Water, Light and Power, 800-227-7957

We Energies, 800-842-4565

Wisconsin Public Service Corp., 800-450-7260

Xcel Energy, 800-895-4999

Customers who cannot reach an agreement with their utility can file a complaint with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission at 608-266-2001 or 800-225-7729 or at go.madison.com/complaint.

To apply for state aid to pay past-due bills, visit energybenefit.wi.gov or call 800-506-5596.