Utilities call for quick re-vote on permit; opponents say courts should decide power line's fate

Cardinal-Hickory Creek: at a glance

Cardinal-Hickory Creek is a high-voltage power line proposed by ATC, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative that would run 102 miles between Dubuque and Middleton.

Utilities say the $492 million project, approved in 2019, is needed to improve reliability and move electricity from new wind and solar farms to where it’s needed, providing cheaper electricity. Opponents say the project is a boondoggle that would boost utility profits and be a blight on the scenic and environmentally sensitive Driftless region.