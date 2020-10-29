USPS inspector general staff visited Madison this week; sorting machines now back on

"The Postal Service is complying with court orders and is fully committed and actively working to handle whatever volume of Election Mail it receives," Sheehan said.

Agapi Doulaveris, a spokeswoman for the inspector general’s office, which is an independent watchdog arm of the Postal Service, said in an email the office has sent staff to several sites in Wisconsin, including Madison, as part of their ongoing audit work.

Baldwin, D-Madison, requested that the inspector general conduct inspections of Postal Service sites at the beginning of October and is pleased that the audits, like the one in Madison, are happening, according to her office.

Baldwin also spoke with Wisconsin’s Lakeland Region postal officials last week to express her concerns about on-time delivery rates below 85% there in September and October, ongoing mail delivery delays and the need to comply with court orders and fully reverse operational changes made in July that have led to delayed mail, Baldwin’s office said.

Baldwin raised concerns after DeJoy tried to implement changes in the mail system in mid-July that were eventually blocked by a federal judge.