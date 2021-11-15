Use of financially troubled hotel to house homeless derails plan for low-income housing

Any liens on the property would have been resolved in the final sales price.

But Gorman entered an agreement to purchase the property from Chilewood without knowing the hotel would be used as temporary shelter for the homeless after closing and under its ownership, said Ted Matkom, Gorman's Wisconsin market president.

Gorman, uncomfortable making an acquisition under such circumstances — especially because its backup plan if it didn't receive WHEDA tax credits was to upgrade and use the property as a commercial hotel — has now declined the city's $1.85 million award and no longer has an agreement to purchase the property, Matkom said.

It's not clear how long the property will be used to shelter the homeless, especially if other options don't surface, and Gorman didn't want to be in a position as owner of forcing people onto the street as it met city and state contractual obligations to convert the property to housing, Matkom said.

"It just got too complicated for us," he said.

Depending on the circumstances, Gorman could revisit a project at the site in the future, Matkom said.