US Senate candidate Chantia Lewis charged with five criminal counts, including embezzlement
U.S. Senate candidate and Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis was charged on Tuesday with five criminal counts for filing false campaign finance reports and for defrauding the city of Milwaukee and her campaign of more than $21,000.

The criminal charges the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office filed Tuesday include four felonies and one misdemeanor: one felony count of misconduct in public office; one felony count of embezzlement exceeding $10,000; one misdemeanor count of theft by fraud up to $2,500; one felony count of intentionally filing a false campaign finance report; and one felony count of intentionally accepting an unlawful disbursement in violation of campaign finance laws. 

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29. Three of the charges carry a maximum sentence of three and a half years in combined prison and extended supervision. Another carries a maximum sentence of 9 months, and the embezzlement charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and five years of extended supervision. 

Lewis has served as a Milwaukee alderperson since 2016 and announced a run for U.S. Senate in July, joining an already crowded race. 

Prosecutes allege that Lewis filed false campaign finance reports related to her campaigns for city council where she provided inaccurate information about her account balances, contributions and expenditures. They also allege she misused funds belonging to her campaign by depositing campaign contributions to her personal bank accounts, as well as using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses. 

Prosecutors say Lewis misled the city that she was owed reimbursement for expenses she incurred on city-sponsored travel, when she actually paid for those expenses out of her campaign account. Lewis is also alleged to have structured a campaign finance contribution to avoid contribution limits, and spent campaign funds for personal use. 

Lewis' attorney, Jason Luczak, said the charges originated from an audit conducted by the district attorney's office and that Lewis fully cooperated. He said Lewis disagrees with the conclusion prosecutors came to, and described the charges as an accounting error that should be handled in a civil manner. Luczak said Lewis had no criminal intent, and that she maintains her innocence. 

Lewis, a pastor and Air Force veteran, said in her U.S. Senate campaign video she was running to protect democracy, help working families and help people access the American dream. 

