US Senate candidate Chantia Lewis charged with 5 criminal counts, including embezzlement

Prosecutors say Lewis misled the city that she was owed reimbursement for expenses she incurred on city-sponsored travel when she actually paid for those expenses out of her campaign account.

For example, the complaint said she used nearly $400 in expenses during a family trip to Georgia in 2016, including payments at a trampoline park and fast-food restaurants. She also spent $310 in campaign money to attend a worship conference in Orlando, Florida, that had nothing to do with city business and $4,884 in campaign money for payments toward her apartment rent, the complaint said.

Lewis is also alleged to have structured a campaign finance contribution to avoid contribution limits, and spent campaign funds for personal use.

Lewis’ attorney, Jason Luczak, said the charges originated from an audit conducted by the District Attorney’s Office and that Lewis fully cooperated. He said Lewis disagrees with the conclusion prosecutors came to, and described the charges as an accounting error that should be handled in a civil manner. Luczak said Lewis had no criminal intent, and that she maintains her innocence.

Lewis, a pastor and Air Force veteran, said in her U.S. Senate campaign video she was running to protect democracy, help working families and help people access the American dream.