US Sen. Ron Johnson doubles down on early COVID-19 treatments, including ivermectin

In a health advisory last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned clinicians and the public that ivermectin is not currently authorized or approved by the FDA for treatment of COVID-19, and that the National Institutes of Health has also determined there is currently insufficient data to recommend ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19.

Even so, there has been a 24-fold increase in ivermectin prescriptions compared to before the pandemic, according to the CDC.

In his Wednesday statement, Johnson said he has never advocated for the veterinary use of ivermectin, and criticized recent CDC guidance which has, in his view, "provided media and political groups a talking point to slander health care professionals investigating the drug and those, like me, who are willing to seek a second opinion in search of solutions."

Physicians in Wisconsin and across the nation have criticized Johnson and others for touting the use of ivermectin and other unproven treatments for COVID-19, especially given the existence of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Scott Walker, a family medicine physician in Prairie du Chien, said whether for veterinary or human use, the underlying ivermectin drug is still the same. In human doses, ivermectin can still be