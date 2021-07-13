US Democratic committee seeks intervention in conservative lawsuit challenging ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin

Rick Esenberg, WILL president and general counsel, last month said the election commission's advice to election clerks was "contrary to the law, putting the ballots of countless voters at risk.”

In the lawsuit, WILL challenges the state elections commission’s interpretation that ballot drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent. WILL has asked the court for a declaratory judgement that state law only allows absentee ballots to be cast via the mail or by delivering it in-person to a municipal clerk.

In the intervention motion, DSCC states there is no evidence that the use of drop boxes facilitated voter fraud and those boxes helped ensure countless lawful voters were able to participate in the election.

“Plaintiffs seek to bar the use of this important form of access to the ballot box despite the absence of any evidence that voters misused drop boxes in 2020 or that the availability of them resulted in any voting fraud," according to the motion. "The Wisconsin Elections Commission has repeatedly endorsed the use of appropriately regulated secure drop boxes in guidance to local election officials."

The motion goes on to note that WEC's drop box guidance follows best practices based on advice from the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.