Urban preserve or degraded ditch? Madison greenway restoration plans spark backlash

From the back porch of his home on Sauk Creek Drive, Randy Bruegman sees trees.

Bruegman lives along the Sauk Creek Greenway, a densely wooded thicket that winds through the neighborhood, teeming with deer, turkey and even the occasional coyote.

For the retired firefighter who moved from California to be near his adult children, that’s what makes Madison special: He can live 15 minutes from Downtown and yet feel like he’s on the edge of a forest.

“That’s what separates us from a lot of cities,” he said. “It gives the city a different feel.”

But to city engineers, that urban forest is actually a drainage ditch in bad need of repairs, and the plans to fix it have sparked outrage, suspicion and a debate over the value of trees in a changing climate.

Gwen Long, who lives adjacent to the greenway on Sauk Creek Drive, heads the Friends of Sauk Creek, a group opposing the city’s restoration plans, which they fear will turn the “earth-friendly” wooded area into a “mowed-grass stormwater channel.”

“We’re supposed to be a city of trees,” Long said. “Everybody bought this property because of these gorgeous native woods. This is heritage back here. It’s part of Madison.”

The 26-acre greenway between High Point Road and Gammon Road surrounds a roughly mile-long section of Sauk Creek, which drains more than 1,300 acres on the city’s Far West Side including large box-store developments like Menards and Target.

A dense canopy of mostly invasive trees has shaded out ground vegetation, allowing water to eat away the stream bank and undercutting some of the biggest, most valuable trees.

“There’s nothing except the tree roots to hold the soil,” said Assistant City Engineer Greg Fries. “Tree roots don’t do that well.”

When the trees fall, they block the stream, causing water to carve new channels, creating more erosion and destabilizing even more trees. Meanwhile the soil is being washed downstream into Wexford Pond, a settling pond designed to keep sediment out of Pheasant Branch and Lake Mendota that is nearly full.

The city plans to dredge the pond next year, but Fries said that’s only a temporary solution.

“It’s not fiscally responsible for me to spend a bunch of money here when we know we’re filling the pond faster than it needs to be,” Fries said.

Thousands of trees

In 2018 the Engineering Division presented a plan to reconstruct the greenway with a wider channel stabilized with rocks and native grasses while removing more than 80% of the nearly 6,000 trees identified in a 2017 survey.

Consultants recommended removing invasive and “undesireable” species like buckthorn, box elder and black locust that have taken over the greenway, shading out ground cover and young oaks.

The idea was to create a greenway that would retain soil and be easier to maintain while preserving the most valuable native trees in a habitat resembling the oak savannas that covered most of Dane County for thousands of years before the arrival of white settlers.

Nourished by regular fires, this landscape of prairie grasses and sparse oaks is one of the most diverse ecosystems. It is also one of the most endangered: of more than 5 million acres that once covered southern Wisconsin, only about 500 acres of native savanna remain.

But neighbors — many of whom assumed the greenway was a park or “conservancy” — thought the design was “over engineered” and launched a campaign to save the trees.

“I paid probably $40,000 more for this property because of those woods,” Long said.

Michael Notaro is a climate scientist at UW-Madison who lives on Sauk Creek Drive and enjoys walking in the greenway and building stick forts with his 9-year-old son, Hayden.

Notaro said trees — even invasive species — are essential to slowing climate change and mitigating the effects: They store carbon dioxide and help prevent urban “heat islands“ that result from pavement and buildings that absorb and radiate heat. He notes that state, county and city climate plans all encourage preserving and expanding urban forests.

“At every level we’re being asked to protect these urban green spaces,” Notaro said.

Long questions why the city is investing millions of dollars in clean energy and electric buses to combat climate change and not focusing on natural solutions.

“These trees are here. They’re free,” she said. “Why are we tearing them out?”

Former Department of Natural Resources Secretary George Meyer has lived for more than 20 years across the street from the greenway in the Tamarack Trails development.

He advocates for a more “nature-based” approach that will preserve much of the woods, which harbor deer, turkeys, foxes and coyotes as well as numerous songbirds.

“There clearly needs to be some work done,” Meyer said. “There needs to be several different approaches used. That stretch of stream is not monolithic. There are some areas where they don’t need to do anything.”

A trust issue

The city put the plans on hold in August 2018, when up to 15 inches of rain fell over western Dane County, overwhelming the storm sewers and inundating much of the area upstream of the greenway.

Now, with the completion of a larger watershed study, the city is ready to move forward with the greenway restoration.

What is a greenway? Though they can provide habitat and recreational opportunities, greenways exist primarily to move large volumes of stormwater, which they do more efficiently than expensive underground pipes. Unlike most city greenways, Sauk Creek was dedicated when the area was platted in the 1970s and 80s but was never constructed, instead following what assistant city engineer Greg Fries called a pre-existing “farm ditch” that can be seen in aerial photos from the 1930s meandering through the farm fields that covered most of the area into the 1970s. Former DNR Secretary George Meyer, who lives in the neighborhood and opposes plans to clear most of the greenway trees, said the creek is clearly natural. “I’ve been to hundreds of streams and drainage ditches,” Meyer said. “No farmer worth their salt would have put that in as a drainage ditch.” Neighborhoods developed around the creek, but the biggest change came later with the construction of the Menards and Target shopping centers to the west of the Beltline, which added hundreds of acres of upstream pavement without a way to contain the runoff.

The mayor has included $2.3 million for the project in the 2023 capital budget, though the Engineering Division says it has not committed to any specific design and will begin a “robust” public engagement process next year.

Opponents aren’t convinced and have filed a petition with 380 signatures asking the City Council to defund the project when it meets Tuesday to finalize the budget.

Nino Amato, one of the leaders of the fight to stop the project, said the city’s design process has not been transparent.

“There is a trust issue,” he said. “I think they have a lot more information than they’re letting on.”

Many point to work done in 2019 on a section of the greenway west of High Point Road, where the city cut down more than 200 trees and replanted native grasses as an example of what they fear will happen.

“Before it looked like woods,” said Randa Ferreira, a retired teacher who lives next to that area on East Oakbridge Way. “Now the place is just a weed patch.”

Bruegman, who retired as chief of the Anaheim Fire Department, thinks it’s disingenuous for the city to say it doesn’t have a plan in place.

“If you’re going to take a multi-million dollar project forward you would have a plan in place,” he said. “If you ask for that kind of money without a game plan … you should probably be looking for a job.”

Fries said that’s just how the city budgeting process works: departments begin asking for money years in advance for big projects. The goal would then be to present a rough plan as a starting point for the discussion.

“It’s the difference of looking at a thing from 100 feet versus 20,000 feet,” he said.

Amato, a former City Council member and mayoral candidate, said the process has jeopardized the city’s long-standing reputation for citizen involvement and collaboration.

“We want to work together,” he said. “It’s like everything’s been decided.”