Urban League launches $5 million effort to boost Black homeownership in Madison

The Urban League of Greater Madison on Thursday announced a $5 million initiative to help more Black Madisonians become homeowners in the city.

Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League, said his organization is in the process of purchasing 15-17 homes that will be renovated and sold to Madison families with moderate to low incomes who have struggled to purchase a house. Families who purchase the homes will have no down payment.

"We have to make sure that we step in to make sure that home ownership is available to all in Madison's community here," Anthony said during a press conference at the Urban League's office on the South Side Thursday.

Anthony noted that the area surrounding him is becoming gentrified, pushing lower income families out as the area becomes more developed. He said Madison needs to make sure there are still "houses around here that regular people can afford."

Over the next year, local nonprofit Operation Fresh Start — which helps young people ages 16-24 finish their education and gain work skills, including in construction — will assist with renovating the homes. Anthony said some of the houses will be ready in the next 30 to 60 days.