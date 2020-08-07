Urban League announces $5 million investment in homeownership program

Building on its commitment to increase homeownership, the Urban League of Greater Madison announced a $5 million initiative to make owning a home more accessible for those who have been traditionally pushed out of the housing market.
Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League, announced the investment Thursday at the league’s headquarters on the city’s south side, a neighborhood experiencing gentrification.
“We want to make sure as gentrification happens in places like south Madison that we keep houses affordable, that we keep some houses around here that regular people can afford,” Anthony said.
With the funds announced Thursday, the Urban League plans to buy and renovate up to 17 homes to resell to low- and moderate-income families seeking to become first-time owners. The student training program Operation Fresh Start, which combines high school classes with employment in construction and conservation, will assist with the project. The effort builds on another Urban League program that has assisted over 50 households in purchasing their own homes.
"We have to do this one more time,” Anthony said. “We have to make sure we step in to make sure homeownership is available to all in Madison.”
Racial disparities in homeownership are acute locally. In Wisconsin, 23% of Black residents own homes compared to 71% of white people, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors that used 2018 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The percentage of Black homeowners shrinks to 12% in Dane County — one-fifth of the rate among white households, according to the city of Madison.
Gaps in income in conjunction with a history of discriminatory practices, such as redlining, led to segregation patterns and disparities in homeownership rates, according to the 2019 Dane County Housing Needs Assessment report. That study showed that racial disparities in homeownership rates exist for households within the same income category.
“Racial gaps in homeownership and personal savings represent systemic challenges in our community,” said Joaquin Altoro, executive director of the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority. “If we are to change some of the troubling dynamics confronting our community, homeownership is a place to start.”
The program’s financial partners include WHEDA, the National Community Investment Fund and the city of Madison, which has invested $200,000.
“The city is so pleased to support the Urban League’s new homeownership and wealth-building program and to resume our partnership from the previous efforts that have made homeownership a reality for more than 50 homeowners of color,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.
Rhodes-Conway said she anticipated adding to wealth-building efforts in her 2021 capital budget, expressing support to prevent displacement in south Madison. The city currently funds its own $1.25 million program, Home Buy – the American Dream Program, to expand homeownership opportunities among underrepresented communities.
Homeownership stabilizes neighborhoods and families. The Urban League’s senior vice president Edward Lee said families involved in the league’s original homeownership program have shown improved outcomes in income, personal savings, credit and retirement — “all of these things that have really long-term, important impacts on a family’s stability, family’s self sufficiency.”
Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, who is a longtime south Madison resident, said the investment levels the playing field and keeps the “American dream” of homeownership alive.
“Through the Urban League and their team, WHEDA, the financial teams, the city, we have and will increase homeownership among Black Madisonians,” Carter said.
