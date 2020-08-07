Urban League announces $5 million investment in homeownership program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Building on its commitment to increase homeownership, the Urban League of Greater Madison announced a $5 million initiative to make owning a home more accessible for those who have been traditionally pushed out of the housing market.

Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League, announced the investment Thursday at the league’s headquarters on the city’s south side, a neighborhood experiencing gentrification.

“We want to make sure as gentrification happens in places like south Madison that we keep houses affordable, that we keep some houses around here that regular people can afford,” Anthony said.