Urban Design Commission to review far west side complex, Langdon apartments

A new proposal to build a seven-building, 339-unit apartment complex on Madison’s far west side will headline reviews at a meeting of the Urban Design Commission on Wednesday.
Developer Paul Molinaro of Two Points Crossing LLC will present preliminary information on a project that will be a continuation of development near Blackhawk Church on the westernmost edge of the city.
Molinaro’s proposal calls for the redevelopment of an existing single family home at 7231 Mineral Point Rd. and a shed at 9317 Mineral Point Rd. The proposal requests that those properties and the plots of land at 201 South Point Rd. and 9450 Silicon Prairie Parkway be rezoned to CC-T (Commercial Corridor-Transitional District).
They would then begin a phased construction of the complex, including 327 underground parking stalls and 235 surface parking stalls. The apartments would be a mix of approximately 11% studios, 20% one-bedrooms and 30% two-bedrooms with the development team exploring the feasibility of adding larger unit types. The proposal includes 12,500 square feet for commercial space. Molinaro said neighborhood residents have a lot of good ideas about what could occupy the commercial space and that the proposed project serves a need.
“It sits on about nine acres of land,” Molinaro told The Cap Times. “I’ve spoken with the neighborhood association and neighbors and gotten feedback. It’s in line with what they’d like, which is a coffee shop and retail. Maybe a wine bar/tap room or a gym that would serve the neighborhood. There’s certainly some room for units to absorb growth on the west side so there’s some demand.”
Molinaro said the project would be built in phases. The first phase would be the construction of an apartment building with 172 units. That phase would allow the development team to better gauge the need for more units and what the retail areas should look like moving forward.
At the Wednesday meeting, commissioners will also hear another presentation about the proposed Dane County Jail. In October, UDC reviewed the proposal to consolidate the Public Safety Building, City County Building jail and the work-release Ferris-Huber Center into an addition on the south side of the existing Public Safety Building in downtown Madison.
Some of commissioners’ questions during a previous presentation addressed the possibility of solar panels, a green roof and how the development team plans to deal with stormwater. They also asked for illustrations showing longer views of the building, as well as night views and confirmation of the exterior materials that will be used.
UDC will also hear another informational presentation for Nexus, an apartment proposal that would complete Union Corners. The current proposal is for Nexus to be an L-shaped, 5-story building with 80 underground parking stalls and 95 surface parking stalls. It will also have 16,000 square feet of retail and 75 market-rate apartment units. The applicant is planning to submit a land use application in 2020.
UDC’s agenda also includes a presentation from Core Spaces, which is proposing a 7-story building at 126 Langdon St. called the Hub II. The proposal calls for a 124-unit, 300-bed apartment complex with amenities like a rooftop pool deck.
“For our target population, we plan to have a mix of residents from undergrad to post grad,” said Rodney King, senior vice president of development at Core Spaces. “It’s not just for ‘the sophomore.’ Our goal is to have a diverse population. If you qualify based on our rental criteria, we’re legally obligated to lease to you.”
Core Spaces has drawn up new renderings ahead of the Dec. 11 presentation, the firm’s second at UDC.
“We have some new renderings,” King said. “We modified our design to have a more traditional approach that meets the historical nature of the neighborhood. We’ve added more brick to the facade as well.”
Core Spaces most recently built The James, an apartment building on West Gorham Street. The firm sold that space, but King said Core Spaces will hand on to Hub II and is committed to that area.
“We plan to own this long term,” King said. “We look forward to the UDC’s feedback and our goal is to be good neighbors.”