Urban Design Commission to review far west side complex, Langdon apartments

“It sits on about nine acres of land,” Molinaro told The Cap Times. “I’ve spoken with the neighborhood association and neighbors and gotten feedback. It’s in line with what they’d like, which is a coffee shop and retail. Maybe a wine bar/tap room or a gym that would serve the neighborhood. There’s certainly some room for units to absorb growth on the west side so there’s some demand.”

Molinaro said the project would be built in phases. The first phase would be the construction of an apartment building with 172 units. That phase would allow the development team to better gauge the need for more units and what the retail areas should look like moving forward.

At the Wednesday meeting, commissioners will also hear another presentation about the proposed Dane County Jail. In October, UDC reviewed the proposal to consolidate the Public Safety Building, City County Building jail and the work-release Ferris-Huber Center into an addition on the south side of the existing Public Safety Building in downtown Madison.

Some of commissioners’ questions during a previous presentation addressed the possibility of solar panels, a green roof and how the development team plans to deal with stormwater. They also asked for illustrations showing longer views of the building, as well as night views and confirmation of the exterior materials that will be used.