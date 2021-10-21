Updated: Wisconsin Republicans completed redistricting plan days after end of public input

Wisconsin Republicans waited less than one business day between their deadline for public proposals on redistricting and submitting their request for draft legislative maps to the Legislative Reference Bureau, documents obtained by the Cap Times show.
But spokespeople for GOP leaders said legislative staff reviewed every submission they received before introducing their proposed voting districts.
Republican lawmakers, who unveiled their new redistricting plan on Wednesday, set an Oct. 15 deadline for the public to submit map proposals for their consideration.
The drafting files, which were obtained by the Cap Times on Thursday, show that a legislative aide to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu submitted a draft for new voting districts to the LRB at 11:15 a.m. on Monday — just hours into the first workday after the public deadline closed.
At least 482 proposals were submitted to the Legislature since the portal opened. Of those, 258 were submitted between Oct. 11 and 15 — when the portal closed — and 126 were submitted in the last two days of the window. That means legislators and aides working on the redistricting plan had to consider dozens or hundreds of public proposals over the weekend to inform the draft maps submitted Monday to be turned into legislative text.
A spokesman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, noted that , there are full-time legislative staff members working on the new district maps and they have been monitoring the submissions on DrawYourDistrict.com as they have come in.
A spokesman for LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the senator's office also reviewed every submission it received through the portal, along with every community of interest submitted through the legislative site and Gov. Tony Evers' People's Maps Commission. Communities of interest are groups of voters who are likely to have similar policy concerns and, as a result, benefit from cohesive representation. State law requires districts to reflect a "good faith effort" to maintain communities of interest.
More than 500 communities of interest submitted through the legislative site and the governor's commission are represented "fully intact" in the GOP maps, the LeMahieu spokesman said.
While unveiling their maps Wednesday, Vos and LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, touted the role the public played in shaping their proposed legislative districts.
“The public has had an unprecedented level of input and influence over the map-drawing efforts,” LeMahieu said in a statement. “We encouraged Wisconsinites to play an active role in the process, and their participation has fundamentally shaped the way the maps were drawn.”
Vos concurred, saying in the same statement: “The people of Wisconsin want transparency, they want checks and balances and they want cooperation in how their districts are drawn. The Legislature took into account plans submitted from citizens all over the state” while drafting its maps.
The maps released by Republicans were met with ire from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. In a Thursday statement, the governor said "Republicans will have to do better than this if they expect me to sign either of these bills — they need to go back to the drawing board."
“We’ve seen time after time how Republicans have tried abusing their power to cheat and pre-determine our elections, and they’re doing it again now," Evers continued. "It's unconscionable and insulting to the people of this state, frankly, that Republicans think they can pass another set of gerrymandered maps modeled after the same gerrymandered ones we’ve had for a decade.”
The Republican lawmakers’ proposal would maintain GOP dominance over the Legislature, with few significant changes to the current maps. According to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau, the average core retention rate is 84.16% for Assembly districts and 92.21% for Senate districts.
A Campaign Legal Center Analysis of the maps found that Republicans would be expected to win 14.8% extra Senate seats in a “hypothetical, perfectly tied election,” and 12% extra Assembly seats in the same scenario. The CLC analysis predicts that, if 48% of statewide votes went to Democrats and 52% to Republicans, Democrats would win 30% of Senate seats and 34% of Assembly seats.
The release of the Republican maps came shortly after a commission created by Evers unveiled a revised set of maps following criticism that its first proposal did not include enough majority-minority districts. The initial maps drew criticism from state Sen. Lena Taylor, a Milwaukee Democrat who is running for lieutenant governor, and from conservatives who questioned whether the proposal complied with the federal Voting Rights Act.
Republican legislative leaders have indicated they plan to pass their redistricting plan by Nov. 11, but will hold a public hearing before passage. Evers is expected to veto the Legislature’s proposal, teeing up the state Supreme Court or a panel of federal judges to ultimately draw the maps.
This story has been updated with comments from the governor and from the Senate majority leader's office.
