Updated: Volunteers scrub State Street following riots

“These are the Madison people here,” Mireles said. “They have invested a lot in this city and I don’t think they are going to ever stop investing the time and energy. … Sometimes tragedy is what brings us together.”

Jeffrey Mitchell of Madison swept up the floors of the 7-Eleven near Library Mall on State Street, where looters had strewn food and other merchandise all over and shattered the front windows. Mitchell also saw the violence on TV Saturday night and decided to volunteer Sunday.

“It’s just an opportunity to help,” he said. “This is a makeover compared to how it was when he got here.”

Also cleaning up the 7-Eleven were Maeve Kim and her mother, Kathleen O’Brien.

“My children are children of color so the whole movement has really touched me,” O’Brien said. “I think the violence is the wrong way to go. We’re out here trying to do our civic duty.”

Seeing the vandalism and riots Saturday “made her heart heavy,” Kim said. “This was a natural way I could help out.”

Vandals had turned over some of the heavy planters that line State Street. On Sunday, Arlene Kennedy brought her sons, Callum and Declan, to replant them.

“We want our boys to know that what’s been happening and how people are being treated isn’t right,” Kennedy said. “We’re trying to look for a way to teach that in a way that is constructive and safe.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.