The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday said it would not prosecute the white Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. Blake, a Black man, survived the shooting, but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

"It is our decision that no charge will be filed" against officer Rusten Sheskey, district attorney Michael Graveley said. Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times, while Blake was trying to get into a vehicle following a domestic disturbance.

Graveley laid out his office’s rationale for the decision and the findings of a months-long investigation, including a 911 call and video from the incident, in a two-hour press conference in Kenosha on Tuesday afternoon.

Graveley said officers on the scene were informed that Blake had a felony arrest warrant for domestic violence offenses and sexual assault. According to the investigation led by the Department of Justice, at the time of the shooting, Sheskey believed that Blake, who did not heed prior police commands and was armed with a knife, could stab him. The officers and two other civilian witnesses also saw Blake twisting toward the officer with a knife, largely making a self defense claim valid in court, Graveley said.

“In Wisconsin, when there is enough information to raise self defense, the burden is on the state to disprove self defense,” he said. “I do not believe the state would be able to prove that the privilege of self defense is not available.”

Sheskey has served on the Kenosha force for seven years and was the only one to fire his weapon during the incident, according to the state Department of Justice. Sheskey as well as the other officers involved were put on administrative leave following the shooting.

The decision not to prosecute Sheskey drew criticism from Blake’s family, which said that it plans to sue the officer in civil court. Graveley said he informed Blake and his family of the decision shortly before the announcement Tuesday, and noted that Blake will not be charged in relation to the incident, either.

Blake and his family's attorney, Ben Crump, tweeted just after the announcement that they are "immensely disappointed and feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family but the community that protested and demanded justice."

Some Blake family members and their other attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr, said at a press conference Tuesday that the case should be investigated at the federal level. LaMarr said he doubted that the officer felt he would be stabbed.

“For an officer to say he thought he was going to get stabbed, where? Show me in the video where you felt you were going to be stabbed,” he said. “The precedent this sets is dangerous not only to the city of Kenosha, not only to the state of Wisconsin, but to our country. If officers can justify shooting… in this circumstance, we have a lot of work to do.”

Gov. Tony Evers also condemned the decision, tweeting: “What is just as clear today as it has been is we have failed to deliver on these promises, both as a state and as a country,” he wrote.

“Today’s decision is further evidence that our work is not done — we must work each day in earnest toward a more just, more fair, and more equitable state and country, and to combat the racism experienced by Black Wisconsinites.”

He also criticized Republican state legislators who failed to take up his police reform proposals last year.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement Tuesday night that regardless of the charging decision, the case was a tragedy that should be prevented in the future.

“We need policy changes that will reduce the likelihood that officer-involved critical incidents will occur and that will make our criminal justice system fairer and more equitable,” he said.

Multiple investigations

The Kenosha DA’s decision is the culmination of a four-month long investigation involving several agencies, led by the state Department of Justice and the FBI.

The criminal investigation into the shooting was sweeping and exhaustive, Graveley said. It included more than 40 hours of police video, 200 police reports from various agencies and 1,500 individual pages of police reports.

"This was clearly a dramatically exhausting investigation,” he said.

A federal civil rights investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as are federal investigations into arson, rioting and other violent crimes that occurred in August in Kenosha, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger.

In the state’s investigation, Graveley requested an independent consultant. AG Kaul selected former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray to review the investigation and the officers’ use of force before it was sent to the Kenosha County DA, who made the charging decision.

Wray, who served with the MPD for nearly 30 years, also worked for the federal Department of Justice pushing law enforcement overhaul measures. Ultimately, the details of the case and the police’s interaction with Blake show that the use of force was appropriate, he said, noting that the case was a difficult one.

“Our ultimate obligation is truth. My ultimate obligation in looking at this was to look at the facts and to determine those facts and to share the facts,” he said. “(The) criminal justice system is a difficult system. It is hard, it is harsh, it is difficult. It has the history of racism on top of racism and we are trying to work through this. But we cannot work through this by trying to find a decision that is comfortable with people.

“We have to find the right decision. It has to be founded in truth. It has to be founded in facts.”

Wray noted that in the four months prior to Aug. 23, there had been two high speed chases involving police and Blake that resulted in fatalities.

“This is not some hypothetical,” Wray said. “The examples in Kenosha on a local level over just the few months (were) high speed chases resulting in death, and here is a kid in the car with a guy who looked like he would flee,” he said, referring to Blake’s child who was in the car when he was shot.

The seven shots that Sheskey put into Blake’s back was a reasonable range within the state’s use of force protocol for officers, Wray said. Police in Wisconsin are trained to shoot until the threat has stopped, Wray said. Sheskey shot for 2.5 to 3 seconds and says he stopped when Blake dropped the knife.

Experts say there is a gap of about 1.5 seconds of reaction time for when police see the threat has abated and stop shooting, Wray said.

Protests anticipated

Ahead of the announcement of the charging decision, Evers activated 500 National Guardsmen to support local law enforcement in Kenosha. City officials there have also imposed a curfew on residents for up to eight days after Tuesday.

Madison Police, which will bring on a new chief, Shon F. Barnes, on Feb. 1, said in a statement Tuesday they were prepared to address protests in Madison, too.

“The Madison Police Department is committed to facilitating the expression of community members’ First Amendment rights while maintaining public safety. Balancing these goals and maintaining a safe environment under these circumstances is challenging,” said MPD spokesman Tyler Grigg, adding that it will have “enhanced staffing capacity available as needed to address protest activity.”

Evers said Tuesday that the “most important thing is we don't have a situation like this happen again. It didn't turn out well for a number of people.”

For a time, the Blake shooting put Wisconsin at the center of the nation’s protest movement over racial justice. Protests in Kenosha went on for several days. Some turned violent with storefronts and other buildings looted and set on fire, along with clashes between armed militia members who said they were defending the city and protesters. One such militant, Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, has been charged by prosecutors with shooting three people and killing two of them with an assault-style gun during one of the demonstrations. Hours before Graveley's press conference, Rittenhouse pled not guilty to homicide charges.

A pretrial conference for Rittenhouse was set for March 10, with a March 29 trial date, though his attorney Mark Richards indicated he would seek to delay that to allow more time to prepare, according to the Associated Press.

Police perceived threat

Police used a Taser to try to arrest Blake but were unsuccessful. Video footage of the incident then shows officers following Blake as he walked to his vehicle, opened the driver's side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Blake's shirt, Sheskey fired his gun seven times at close range into his back. The shooting was filmed by a neighbor.

What the film did not show, Graveley said, was the domestic violence situation police responded to and numerous police commands that Blake ignored, leading police to believe he posed a threat.

Officers initially responded to a 911 call made by Laquisha Booker, the mother of Blake’s children, who said Blake was not supposed to be on the premises, but she allowed him to stay because it was his son’s birthday. Booker said Blake had taken the keys to her rental car. She reported that Blake would not return the keys to her and she was afraid that he was going to take her vehicle and crash it as he has done before, according to the DA’s office.

When they arrived on the scene, officers tried to get Blake to comply. They tried to first physically restrain him and they then Tased him three times to get him to comply with nothing working, Graveley said. Audio recordings show officers telling Blake to “drop the knife.”

When he does not comply, Sheskey follows him around the car. According to the DA’s office, Sheskey stated that as Blake was reaching into the car, he turned his torso from right to left and that the knife had been switched from Blake’s right hand under his chest moving towards Sheskey.

Blake admitted to resisting officers and carrying the knife, Graveley said.

Sheskey “feared Blake was going to stab him with the knife, but knew he could not retreat because he knew the child could be harmed, taken hostage, or abducted by Blake,” according to the DA’s office. “Officer Sheskey stated that for the first time Jacob Blake showed intent to harm by driving the knife towards Officer Sheskey's torso. Officer Sheskey stated that for all of the above reasons he shot Jacob Blake.”

The case calls for a reimagining of how to police and use force, said Ion Meyn, assistant professor at University of Wisconsin Law School.

“We frequently hear that an officer used deadly force because an array of horribles could have happened. Was Mr. Blake going to injure the officers with his knife? We don't know. Was Mr. Blake going to take off with his child in the car? Maybe, but driving his kids is not a crime,” he said. “Police are not trained to help people in crisis. Instead, officers are trained to gain physical control.

“Any resistance is met with higher and higher levels of force. We need to consider that police are trained to contribute to the very conditions that make these encounters dangerous. Why do we require people who want police assistance to consider that police will make the situation not only worse, but tragic? What a terrible decision to have to make.”

