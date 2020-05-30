Updated: People, police clash in Madison after George Floyd protest

“We’re mothers,” said one woman, who declined to give her name to a reporter. “We’re out here watching over these kids like always.”

They joined others in brief chants of “Fuck the police!” and “I can’t breathe!” while conferring with each other about when to head home.

“I’ve got work tomorrow,” said the mother. “You know I’ve got to get that money!”

They were gone by 8:30 p.m.

It’s unclear how long the activity will continue this evening. As of 9:30 p.m., officers stationed on the upper State Street blocks presided over quiet streets and denied pedestrian access.

Going forward, Rhodes-Conway said officials “are going to continue to monitor the situation,” while Wahl pledged police would maintain “a robust presence” overnight, drawing officers in from surrounding communities.

But in the meantime, as of 9 p.m., Rhodes-Conway that there are no plans to impose a city-wide curfew.

Jason Joyce contributed to this report.

