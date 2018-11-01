In May, Michael Johnson announced he was leaving his position as the CEO and president of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County for a job in Cincinnati.
Thursday, he announced that he’s returning to Madison.
“I am humble, thankful and excited to return to a place my family calls home,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Johnson left his role at BGCDC this year to take a job as CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati, describing the role as his “dream job.” But he found that his role covering a tri-state area meant he didn’t feel as connected to the community, and he missed working directly with grassroots leaders. And his new position was in a “very, very conservative market,” he said in an interview.
“You don’t see many African-Americans in leadership positions and that’s something they have to deal with as a region and start having conversations about, and I think they will,” Johnson said. “Other than that it was a great place.”
Last week, Johnson sent an email to the UWGC board of directors last week with complaints of a “hostile work environment,” and as of Monday was on leave at his own request. He specifically called out board chair Julia Poston for making “subtle threats” that she could fire him, saying she “blatantly disrespected and attacked my character.” The allegations and email made Cincinnati news.
Wednesday, a statement from UWGC said Johnson and the board of directors “have agreed to amicably part ways” and said Johnson was not asked to resign. The board complimented his 100 first days on the job, saying he “connected with over 10,000 people in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, and established or strengthened connections to critical constituencies.”
Black leaders in Cincinnati supported Johnson and advocated removing Poston from her position as board chair.
“The trust has been destroyed. There has been no denial of the allegations that Mr. Johnson laid out in his letter. We are disheartened to know that this has happened again to another black leader in Cincinnati. It’s another blood stain on Cincinnati,” said Iris Roley, a business owner and activist.
Sabrina Madison, founder of the Progress Center for Black Women, is excited to see Johnson return to the community.
“I’m a firm believer that sometimes we don’t know what the bigger plan for us is,” Madison said. “I think the bigger picture was he was able to expose a lot of inequities (in Cincinnati).”
Johnson came to the BGCDC in 2010 and has been credited with transforming the organization. The operating budget grew by 318 percent since his arrival and the BGCDC raised over $25 million.
Rod Mitchell has acted as interim CEO while the club conducted a nationwide search for Johnson's replacement. Mitchell will return to his former role as chief operating officer. In his Facebook statement, Johnson praised the BGCDC for its accomplishments in his absence.
“The team at Boys & Girls Clubs raised over $1.2 million for our local kids, secured a new community center in Sun Prairie and expanded services to over 100 new children in the region in a matter of 5 months,” he wrote.
"We are thrilled to welcome Michael back to Madison, and look forward to getting him up to speed on all the wonderful things our staff, donors and supporters have accomplished over the last few months,” Boys & Girls Club board chair Jenny Meicher Santek said in a statement. “Michael’s home is here at Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, and we’re eager to bring his trademark passion back to the team.”
Johnson didn’t expect to miss Madison so much, he said. A dozen Madison friends came to stay with his family in Cincinnati. He visited Madison four times in three months.
So when he got a text from BGCDC Board Chair Jenny Santek a few days ago asking if he would consider coming back, he was ready.
Johnson has been honest about Madison’s issues, criticizing the city’s lack of progress in defeating racial inequities. At the CapTimes Idea Fest, he told the crowd that “Madison beat the hell out of me, but I gained a lot of tough skin during that process.”
Johnson said he still stands by that comment. Some days, people would slam him for speaking up on social issues. But other days, like today, Madison shows him love. The Meicher Foundation even offered up to $15,000 to help his family with moving costs back to his Madison house, which hasn't sold.
The outpouring of excitement and love in Facebook posts, texts and messages has him “feeling the love from 7 hours away,” he said.
Johnson will officially step down at the Cincinnati United Way on Nov. 15, 2018, according to UWGC’s statement, and will help transition interim CEO Ross Meyer into the role. He will begin work at BGCDC on Dec. 15.