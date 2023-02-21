A man was arrested after firing a shot that prompted the village of Brooklyn to move its polling location on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
At about 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Green County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance in downtown Brooklyn and were told that a shot had been fired, Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement.
Deputies locked down the area and specialized units and members of the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
The suspect, a 75-year-old Paul W. Douglas of Brooklyn, was located about 2½ hours later in the village of Oregon and taken to the Green County Jail on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, Skatrud said.
No one was injured, Skatrud said.
The incident started as an argument, over the removal of a tree, the County Sheriff's Office said.
The polling location was moved from the Community Building at 102 North Rutland Ave. to the village Public Works Building at 102 Windy Lane after the incident prevented access to the Community Building, McDonell said.
The polling location will stay at 102 Windy Lane and Brooklyn will seek a court order to keep it open an additional 90 minutes to compensate for the closure and moving time, McDonell said.
Brooklyn, a village of about 1,500 people, is about half an hour south of Madison and is split between Dane and Green counties.
Students and staff at Brooklyn Elementary School and Heart of Brooklyn preschool were put in a "secure hold" during the incident, the Oregon School District said in an email to parents Tuesday morning. The hold means that all students and staff remain in the building with doors locked.
