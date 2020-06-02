Updated: Here's who's running for Madison's four open legislative seats

To qualify for the ballot, candidates had to first complete a series of tasks, including filing a campaign registration statement and turning in hundreds of valid signatures (the thresholds vary by office) to the Wisconsin Elections Commission by June 1, where staff then review signatures and other paperwork and approve qualifying contenders.

Primaries for the seats are scheduled for Aug. 11, while the general election is Nov. 3. Because the districts are quite blue, the primary will likely determine who takes office in each of the open seats.

What follows is a rundown of the four open seats and a list of candidates who have expressed interest in the districts, according to the Elections Commission’s candidate tracking form.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Assembly District 48

The seat spanning Madison’s north and east sides is currently held by Sargent, though her plans to run for state Senate have resulted in a crowded field of candidates.