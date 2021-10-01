Updated: Federal judge sets Oct. 29 hearing in Ojibwe tribes' effort to halt Wisconsin wolf hunt

A federal judge on Friday scheduled a hearing to consider an effort by six Ojibwe tribes to cancel Wisconsin's upcoming wolf hunt.
The tribes filed a motion on Friday seeking a preliminary injunction, asking U.S. District Judge James Peterson to hold a hearing before the hunt begins on Nov. 6. Peterson has scheduled an Oct. 29 hearing. A response from the defendants, which include members of the state's Natural Resources Board and the secretary of the Department of Natural Resources, is due by Oct. 22.
The move comes a little more than a week after the tribes filed a federal lawsuit arguing that the hunt violates their treaty rights. The tribes' legal actions follow another suit filed in August by a coalition of animal advocacy groups, challenging the quota set by the Natural Resources Board, seeking to cancel the November hunt and challenging the constitutionality of the state law that requires a wolf hunt.
The tribes are represented by Earthjustice, which in January filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to remove wolves from the Endangered Species List.
"This case is about Wisconsin’s responsibility to protect and conserve the natural resources we all share,” said Gussie Lord, managing attorney of Earthjustice’s Tribal Partnerships program. "The Ojibwe’s treaty rights guarantee them the ability to coexist with the natural world in the way that they believe is appropriate and necessary to sustain the future generations."
Lord argued that Wisconsin has "set the stage for yet another violation of the Ojibwe’s treaty rights."
In Wisconsin, state law requires the Department of Natural Resources to issue wolf hunting licenses if the gray wolf is removed from the U.S. and Wisconsin lists of endangered and threatened species. The season must occur from the first Saturday in November through the end of February.
The DNR has the authority to set limits for the number of licenses it issues and the number of wolves that may be harvested. The season ends when the harvest limits are met.
Wisconsin is the only state that mandates a wolf season, and one of only five that allow wolves to be hunted.
Under federal treaty rights, the Ojibwe tribes are entitled to up to half the hunt quota, but they do not harvest wolves because they view them as family.
Wolf hunting in Wisconsin paused when the species was returned to the federal Endangered Species List in 2014. The gray wolf was again removed from the federal list in January of this year, and the DNR planned to hold a hunting season in November. But a court ruling forced a hunt immediately, before the first window of the year closed in February.
Hunters and trappers killed 218 wolves in four days, surpassing the kill quota of 119 (taking into account the wolves allocated to Chippewa tribes) set by the DNR.
Following the February hunt, the board set a quota of 300 wolves for the November hunt (150 of which would be allocated for the Ojibwe tribes). DNR scientists had advocated for a lower quota of 130 (effectively 65), based on the number of wolves harvested in February.
"Our treaties represent a way of life for our tribal people. Eroding and disregarding our treaties is unacceptable," said Mike Wiggins, Jr., chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. "We view violations of our treaty rights as hostile actions against our tribal sovereignty and the very lives of tribal people. "
This story has been updated.
