Updated: Assembly Republicans change course, decline to end mask mandate Thursday

Such orders are in effect for 60 days, under state law, and may be extended by the Legislature. But Evers has repeatedly argued the pandemic has evolved over the the last five months, necessitating additional public health declarations.

"What we have done is to preserve those funds going forward, through last year up until now," Nass said. "If the governor were to veto the legislation, he would be the one killing $49 million, and all of the other money that we have coming into the state under the COVID declaration that the federal government has required us to have in place. We don't have one in place, that is our argument and that is why it is in the Supreme Court. It's illegal."