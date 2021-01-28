Updated: Assembly Republicans change course, decline to end mask mandate Thursday

After planning to pass a resolution to end Wisconsin's mask mandate Thursday, Assembly Republicans abruptly changed course amid concern that its passage could lose the state millions of dollars in federal food stamp aid.
Though Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate, who approved the resolution earlier this week, sought to provide cover for the vote by passing a provision they say would ensure the state still receives the funds, the Assembly declined to go forward with the move Thursday afternoon.
Going ahead with the vote, as originally planned, would have meant bringing an end to Gov. Tony Evers' face mask requirement and the underlying public health order, a move that would have made Wisconsin one of 10 states without a mask mandate in place.
The Senate Tuesday voted 18-13 to strike down the language, which has drawn opposition from more than three dozen lobbying groups ranging from the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin to the Council of Churches and Retired Educators Association, comes as health officials have identified the presence of a possibly more infectious variant strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the state. It would also leave Wisconsin with no statewide regulations in place seeking to curb the virus' spread.
"This is no time to remove a mask mandate in our state," Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk told reporters in a call Tuesday. "That’s why the governor issued one last week and why it continues to be incredibly important whether that mandate stands or not, everybody in our state continue to wear a mask, to physically distance."
Republicans have long targeted Evers' mask mandates and repeated public health emergency orders since the Democratic executive first issued his face covering requirement at the end of July. The current order, released last week, is in place until March 20.
But a wrench was thrown into the plan in the day before the Assembly vote, when the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported doing so would also bring an end to nearly $50 million in monthly food stamp payments for low-income Wisconsinites, according to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, which estimates some 243,000 households would be affected.
The memo, shared with the Cap Times by Milwaukee Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke's office, noted that's because Congress tied the issuance of an emergency or disaster declaration with these payments to households under a bill approved last year.
The situation led the state Senate to approve an amendment to AB 1, the COVID relief bill, on Thursday that sought to bridge the gap by allowing Evers to issue emergency orders for the sole purpose of receiving federal aid. The language, as well as the rest of the bill, were quickly approved by voice vote and sent back to the Assembly, which didn't convene until around 1:30 p.m. after members were scheduled to be on the floor four-and-a-half hours earlier.
Whitewater Republican Sen. Steve Nass, who led the resolution in the Senate, sought to cast blame on Evers for potentially jeopardizing the federal funding in remarks on the floor, saying that the governor illegally issued his orders.
He noted the directives are currently before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with conservatives arguing the governor doesn't have the power to issue multiple emergency declarations surrounding the same COVID-19 crisis without legislative approval. The court, which previously struck down the state's stay-at-home order, heard oral arguments in the case in November but hasn't yet issued a ruling.
Such orders are in effect for 60 days, under state law, and may be extended by the Legislature. But Evers has repeatedly argued the pandemic has evolved over the the last five months, necessitating additional public health declarations.
"What we have done is to preserve those funds going forward, through last year up until now," Nass said. "If the governor were to veto the legislation, he would be the one killing $49 million, and all of the other money that we have coming into the state under the COVID declaration that the federal government has required us to have in place. We don't have one in place, that is our argument and that is why it is in the Supreme Court. It's illegal."
Senate Democratic Leader Janet Bewley, of Mason, responded: "We are not the Supreme Court and until the Supreme Court does make its ruling, we cannot take that privilege away from them."
The Assembly's Thursday floor session comes two days after the Senate convened to approve the joint resolution, the first step in ending Wisconsin's mask mandate.
During that vote, two Republican senators broke with their colleagues and sided with Democrats in opposing the measure: Rob Cowles, of Green Bay, and Dale Kooyenga, of Brookfield.
Cowles in a statement Tuesday after the floor session defended the mask mandate, saying it's "helped to get Wisconsinites to understand the importance of masks without spurring much if any law enforcement action."
"I fear that today's repeal of the mandate could change the principle of mask wearing in Wisconsinites' minds," he added.
Just nine states have no mask mandate in place, according to a tracker from the National Academy for State Health Policy, which shows all of Wisconsin's neighbors have such orders. Meanwhile, all but one state, Michigan, has a state of emergency declaration in effect.
If the mask mandate and public health declaration are repealed in the future, Evers could theoretically issue a new health emergency order. But in the meantime, the lack of a statewide mandate would create a patchwork of mask regulations, with some of the state's most populous areas (including Dane County) still under a local face mask order.
When the Assembly did finally convene Thursday afternoon, members acted on two separate bills: one that would require DHS to prioritize individuals 60 and older for the COVID vaccine (which passed on a 57-36 vote); and another to authorize pharmacy technicians to administer vaccines (which passed on a 90-1 vote).
The did not vote on the amended AB 1 and its new amendment that would allow Evers to issue narrow emergency health orders.
But even if that version of the bill is taken up by the Assembly later on, it's unlikely to get the approval of Evers. The language has ping-ponged between the two chambers of the Legislature this month, after it was initially fast-tracked through the Assembly by Republicans in the opening week of session. But Senate Republicans then worked with Evers to amend it, stripping some provisions from the wide-ranging bill and sending it back to the Assembly.
Assembly Republicans this week added back some of those measures through two amendments, including one that would bar mandatory vaccinations and prevent public health officials from closing places of worship to curb COVID-19; and another that would give the Legislature oversight of the use of federal funds to combat the crisis. Senators approved those amendments Thursday via voice vote, before adding their own to seek to address the food stamps gap.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told WisPolitics.com this week he saw several of the changes as a "red flag" for Evers, adding: "We are concerned that the changes that the Assembly made will cause the governor to veto the bill, and all along we wanted to make sure that we produced a bill that the governor could sign and would address the needs of Wisconsin."
The Senate and Assembly have to approve the same version of the bill before it can get to Evers' desk. If some COVID measure is passed in the coming weeks, it would be the first response bill to the crisis at the state-level since last spring.