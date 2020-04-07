Update: Voter turnout ticks up as unusual Election Day in Madison continues

Update: As of 4 p.m., the Madison City Clerk’s Office reported that 24.69% of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.
The turnout percentages include the number of in-person voters and absentee ballots that have been counted so far.
In April 2016, the last time there was a presidential primary, turnout was reported at 43.32% at 4 p.m. Overall turnout in April 2016 was 66%.
Wisconsin held its election unlike other states that moved or altered them. Attempts by some Wisconsin officials to make changes beyond a short absentee extension were overturned by courts.
Public health officials have warned that an in-person election could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has infected 2,578, hospitalized 745 and killed 92 across Wisconsin as of the afternoon on April 7. In Dane County, 303 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 11 have died from it.
Heading into Tuesday’s spring election during a global pandemic, first time poll worker Tamar Myers said she was terrified.
“I'm scared. I’m really scared,” Myers said. “I’m pretty terrified that the election is a gathering of people, even if we do have all these precautions.”
On Tuesday morning, Myers said voters were coming into the polling place in Tenney Park at a steady pace. The signs of pandemic precaution — like masks and face shields — were evident.
“It’s that weird hovering anxiety which has been present for all of COVID-19. Especially today, it’s really heightened,” Myers said. “There’s something weird about greeting people with plexiglass face shields.”
As of 11 a.m, the Madison City Clerk's office reported turnout at 9.86% of registered voters, with four provisional ballots cast.
In April 2016, the last time there was a presidential primary, turnout was reported at 22% at 11 a.m. Overall turnout in April 2016 was 66%.
The ballot featured competitive primaries in both parties, races for Wisconsin Supreme Court and local races, including for the Madison School Board and Dane County Board of Supervisors.
As poll workers across Madison prepared to assist the election process on Tuesday, many said they were fearful of being exposed to or contributing to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Their fears are founded.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has infected 2,440, hospitalized 668 and killed 77 across Wisconsin as of April 7. In Dane County, 303 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 11 have died from it.
The disease is communicable. It’s passed from person-to-person in droplets from the nose or mouth, which are spread when someone with COVID-19 coughs or sneezes. It is not certain how long the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can survive on surfaces.
A March 30 memo from Public Health Madison & Dane County said holding an in-person election is in conflict with the steps the state has taken, such as Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” orders.
“Holding elections is a walk back to the fragile, but effective, system of social distancing we have established in Wisconsin and a risk we should not willingly take,” the memo said.
Nevertheless, polls in Madison opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and were staffed by several hundred poll workers, who are paid $13.62 per hour. Wisconsin National Guard members were also deployed to assist municipalities, including 40 members in the city of Madison, according to Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
Evan Hafenbreadl was sent to Mt. Horeb to help out as a Wisconsin National Guard member, but he had volunteered even before he received his orders April 3.
“I’m young. I’m 24-years-old,” he said. “I know that most poll workers are elderly people and are at higher risk of potentially getting hurt. I figured I would step in.”
For several hours Monday, local clerks were left in a holding pattern after the Democratic governor halted Tuesday’s in-person voting. The conservative-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court quickly overturned Evers’ move after an appeal from legislative Republicans.
Due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling later Monday, residents voting with absentee ballots may have had to change their plans.
The U.S. Supreme Court's move blocked a federal judge's ruling last week to extend absentee voting to 4 p.m. on April 13, a ruling that did not require ballots to be postmarked by a certain date in order to be counted.
The latest federal ruling means those who want to vote via absentee ballot in the spring general and presidential primary must have their ballots postmarked by April 7 and received by April 13 at 4 p.m., or hand-delivered as allowed under state law by Tuesday at 8 p.m., in order for them to count.
Some voters, like Lisa Nielsen Agnew, never received their absentee ballots. As of April 4, the city clerk’s office had issued 87,237 absentees, with 53% returned to be counted.
“I requested an absentee ballot weeks ago, but it never arrived, so I had to go in person,” Nielsen Agnew said in an email. “I would have volunteered to work the polls, but I have a kid at home and didn't want to risk bringing the virus home after we've been staying home since March 16.”
Nielsen Agnew voted at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Olbrich Gardens polling place and was the seventh voter. She reported no lines, every voter received their own pen and most of the poll workers were wearing masks.
Despite acknowledging the risk of voting in-person, Nielsen Agnew said nothing would have kept her from the polls, short of being actively sick.
“I never would have not voted,” Nielsen Agnew said. “My motivator is the Supreme Court election.”
Other potential voters are not willing to take the risk.
A nurse who tends to critically ill patients in one of Madison's COVID-19 intensive care units said she will likely not vote Tuesday. She's concerned her close contact with COVID-positive patients increases the chance she could infect other voters and poll workers.
"I don't feel like I should be out in public spaces," she said.
Compelled by civic duty
Myers signed up to be a poll worker when her nursing classes at UW-Madison moved online. Expecting to receive her nursing degree in May, Myers said she felt a responsibility to help out where she can.
“I’m not on the front lines helping anyone right now. I probably shouldn’t be as a nursing student, but I do want to help in a way I can,” Myers said. “I really want to be part of making sure elections are going to be as safe as possible.”
Though Madison was short of poll workers, the city was still able to staff over over 60 polling locations. Several poll workers considered dropping out but said their sense of civic duty and commitment wouldn’t let them.
“We believe it’s critical that people are able to use their voice in this election,” first-time poll worker Sandi Reinardy said.
She and her husband, Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, signed up to work at their polling place at Asbury Church on University Avenue one week ago, when the city put out a call for more poll workers.
“We have absolutely second guessed whether this is the right thing for us to be doing,” Furman said. “We’re both incredibly angry that we’re in this position.”
Former alder Mark Clear is a chief election inspector at Asbury Church. He said he seriously weighed the risks he is taking.
“I really had to think about is this worth it. Am I putting myself or my family at risk?” Clear said. “One of the things that was reassuring to me is the level of preparation and the equipment that the clerk's office will have ready.”
Madison polling places were outfitted with personal protective equipment like masks and face shields and with hand and surface sanitizers.
Relatives of chief election inspectors Mike Verveer, District 4 alder, and Gary Poulson urged them to reconsider.
“I really felt that I should do my civic duty since I’ve been a chief inspector for so many years,” Verveer said Tuesday, “much to the chagrin of my parents, including my mother who called me last night to give me one more warning.”
Verveer was working at Eagle Heights and reported five voters a little over an hour into Election Day. Most of them wore masks and some brought their own pens.
Poulson, a former alder, has been a poll worker for about two decades. He is the chief inspector at Sequoya Library, one of the busiest polling places in the city.
Despite being in the risk categories for age and having an underlying health condition, Poulson remained committed to his longtime role. His family tried to convince him to reconsider.
“There’s an element of really wanting to be part of holding a fair and competently run election,” Poulson. “That moves me forward.”
Parker Schorr contributed to the report.
