Update: Voter turnout ticks up as unusual Election Day in Madison continues

The U.S. Supreme Court's move blocked a federal judge's ruling last week to extend absentee voting to 4 p.m. on April 13, a ruling that did not require ballots to be postmarked by a certain date in order to be counted.

The latest federal ruling means those who want to vote via absentee ballot in the spring general and presidential primary must have their ballots postmarked by April 7 and received by April 13 at 4 p.m., or hand-delivered as allowed under state law by Tuesday at 8 p.m., in order for them to count.

Some voters, like Lisa Nielsen Agnew, never received their absentee ballots. As of April 4, the city clerk’s office had issued 87,237 absentees, with 53% returned to be counted.

“I requested an absentee ballot weeks ago, but it never arrived, so I had to go in person,” Nielsen Agnew said in an email. “I would have volunteered to work the polls, but I have a kid at home and didn't want to risk bringing the virus home after we've been staying home since March 16.”

Nielsen Agnew voted at 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Olbrich Gardens polling place and was the seventh voter. She reported no lines, every voter received their own pen and most of the poll workers were wearing masks.