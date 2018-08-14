As of 4 p.m., the Madison clerk's office reported that 27.2 percent of registered voters cast ballots.
So far, 42,376 ballots have been cast in Madison today, compared to 42,034 in August 2016 and 28,316 in August 2014.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said that the county is "tracking just slightly behind Madison."
Dane County voters are hitting the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a partisan primary election that will determine which candidates will square off against Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, among others, in the general election on Nov. 6.
Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said turnout at 11 a.m. in the county was at 11 percent, which he said was "very strong" for an August primary. Specifically, he said clerks from the towns of Cottage Grove, Verona and Albion were reporting stronger morning turnout.
“It’s not going to be November, but it’s good movement,” McDonell said.
At 11 a.m. with all wards reporting, the city of Madison clerk’s office reported 13 percent of registered voters have cast ballots. Updated numbers are expected at 4 p.m.
The clerk’s office has received 10,991 absentee ballots, and 7,267 ballots were cast in-person.
At the same time time of the April 3 election, 12.3 percent of registered voters in the city had voted. In the 2016 spring election, which included a presidential primary vote, midday turnout was at 22 percent in Madison.
Primary elections tend to have lower turnouts among the voting age population. In 2014 and 2016, statewide turnout was measured at 14.5 percent of the voting age population, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission calculates turnout based on the voting age population to ensure consistency across election cycles. The number of registered voters, which the city clerk uses, can fluctuate.
Tuesday’s ballot also includes a competitive Democratic primary in the lieutenant governor’s race in addition to competitive Republican and Democratic primaries for state treasurer and secretary of state.
Voters in the First Congressional District will narrow the slate of Republican and Democratic candidates vying for the seat held by U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville.
In Madison, four Democrats are squaring off for the Assembly District 77 seat. Rep. Terese Berceau is not seeking re-election.
The general election is Nov. 6.
This article was updated to clarify that in 2014 and 2016, turnout was measured at 14.5 percent of the voting age population.