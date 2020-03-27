UPDATE: Two Dane County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

As of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office had 74 inmates at home on GPS monitoring.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney is “committed to getting as many inmates as possible released from the jail to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to inmates and staff,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

There are 20 segregation cells in the Public Safety Building and 24 segregation cells in the City-County Building, the oldest part of the jail that consultants recommended in 2016 be shut down with “due haste” because of the outdated conditions.

Schaffer said the Ferris Center, which can house 144 inmates, could be used for additional quarantine space, if needed.

The inmates with fevers were already being housed in the jail and not recently admitted from the community, Schaffer said. Deputies and jail medical staff are continuing to monitor all inmates in the jail for illness.

The jail is sanitizing some areas, including the laundry, recreational area and kitchen, with Skytron UV emitters. These devices are typically used in medical settings and release germ deactivating ultraviolety ray energy that clean air and surfaces.

