Update: Trump campaign says it will 'immediately' request recount in Wisconsin

The number of voters in this election, about 3.3 million, set an all-time record for the state, while the turnout as a percentage of the estimated voting-age population was about 72.5%, just shy of the all-time record of 73.2% turnout in 2004.

Either way, turnout is substantially higher than in 2016, when about 3 million, or 67% of voting age Wisconsinites cast a ballot.

As of around 8 a.m., Biden was winning the state with fewer than 21,000 votes, a figure hauntingly similar to Trump’s roughly 22,000 vote margin of victory in 2016, but in reverse.

Both candidates received higher percentages of support than Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton did in 2016. However, Biden’s improved performance in Dane and Milwaukee Counties is helping carry him over the threshold in Wisconsin.

For most of Tuesday night and early Wednesday Trump retained a consistent lead in early returns. But that lead evaporated when the totals from Democratic-leaning absentee ballots were accounted for in the state’s urban centers of Milwaukee and Green Bay.

Kenosha County delivered its final unofficial vote totals as dawn was breaking shortly after 6 a.m.