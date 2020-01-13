UPDATE: Supreme Court rejects request to bypass appeals court in voter purge lawsuit

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, said he was disappointed in the ruling. But Rick Esenberg, leader of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty that brought the lawsuit, said "Court orders are not, and have never been, optional. It is our hope that today's decision will cause the Wisconsin Elections Commission to finally follow state law."

The case is being closely watched, as Wisconsin is a battleground state that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. Democrats are fighting the lawsuit, saying the purge would unfairly affect their voters. Republicans say they merely want to ensure that people who have moved are not able to vote from their old addresses.

Those bringing the lawsuit argue that the state Elections Commission broke the law when it did not remove voters from the rolls who did not respond within 30 days to a mailing in October indicating they may have moved.

The commission wanted to wait until after the November 2020 presidential election before removing anyone because of inaccuracies with a previous round of data identifying voters who had potentially moved. Even if a voter has their registration deactivated, they can register again later or on Election Day when they show up at the polls if they have proof of residency and a valid photo ID, which is also required for voting.