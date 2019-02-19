UPDATE: The Madison City Clerk’s office reported that as of 4 p.m., 13.03 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the spring primary election.
At 4 p.m. in 2011, the clerk’s office recorded turnout at 13 percent. Turnout at the same time in 2015 was 7.79 percent.
By close of polls, turnout in 2011 reached 22 percent and turnout in 2015 was at 12 percent.
Polls are open until 8 p.m.
As of late morning Tuesday, the Madison City Clerk’s office reported about 6 percent of registered voters had voted in the city's spring primary election.
Tuesday’s primary ballot features races for Madison mayor, City Council and the Madison School Board. In each race, the two candidates with the most votes will move on to the general election April 2.
With all wards reporting, turnout at 11 am was 6.13 percent, according to the clerk’s office. This is about twice as many registered voters than at the same time in 2015, the most recent spring primary featuring a mayor’s election, and the same as the 2011 spring primary.
The 2011 spring primary, which occurred in the midst of protests at the state Capitol over then-Gov. Scott Walker's signature Act 10 legislation, featured a state Supreme Court primary as well as a competitive Dane County executive primary.
City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl reported no major issues at the polls as of mid-day Tuesday.
"It's been pretty uneventful so far," Witzel-Behl said.
In 2015, 3.46 percent of registered voters turned out to the polls at 11 a.m. At the same time in 2011, turnout was at 6 percent. By close of polls, turnout in 2015 jumped to 12 percent and 22 percent in 2011.
The number of Madison residents who voted early far surpassed previous February primary elections featuring Madison mayor races. Ahead of Tuesday’s primary, 4,204 people voted early compared to only 285 in 2015 and 686 in 2011.
In the 2018 spring primary election, 2,238 people voted early and 2,877 did the same in 2017.
On the ballot
Six candidates are running for Madison mayor. Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mo Cheeks, Raj Shukla, Toriana Pettaway and Nick Hart are challenging incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin. Pettaway is running as a write-in candidate and her name does not appear on the ballot.
Four City Council districts will narrow after Tuesday’s primary.
Mike Cerro, Lindsay Lemmer and Jared Schumacker are vying for the east side District 3 seat.
Syed Abbas, Diane Farsetta, Lydia Maurer and Mark-Anthony Whitaker are running to represent District 12 on the city’s northeast side. A fifth candidate, James Stansfield, dropped out of the race but remains on the ballot.
Tag Evers, David Hoffert, Justin Kirchen and Lee Lazar are looking to represent District 13 on the city’s near west side, and Grant Foster, Angela Jenkins and Justin Williams are vying for the east side District 15 seat.
Nine candidates are running for three Madison School Board at-large seats, which means voters who live in the Madison Metropolitan School District attendance area will be able to vote for any and all of the seats up for election.
Cris Carusi and Kaleem Caire are running for Seat 3. A third candidate, Skylar Croy, dropped out of the race, but his name will still appear on Tuesday’s ballot.
Four candidates — David Blaska, Ali Muldrow, Laila Borokhim and Albert Bryan — are running for Seat 4. Ananda Mirilli and Amos Roe are challenging TJ Mertz for Seat 5.
