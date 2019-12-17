Update: GOP to reject proposed Wisconsin state troopers pay raise

Republicans plan to reject a contract that would give most Wisconsin state troopers a 2% pay increase because it would also increase starting salaries by more than 20%, a move advocates for the raises decried Tuesday as a slight to law enforcement.

Republicans also planned to reject Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to set the minimum hourly wage for state workers at $15.

The Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Employment Relations was scheduled to meet Wednesday to approve 2% pay raises in each of the next two years for state employees and workers in the University of Wisconsin System and on the Madison campus. But the troopers' contract, which would include retroactive pay increases of 2% for 2018 and 2019, was not included on the agenda released Tuesday.

"Disappointed would be the main word we could use," said Chad Thompson, a master sergeant in the patrol based in Wood County, who is president of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association. "People don't do this job to get rich. The pay is not the reason why people choose to come here and stay here. These people like their job, but right now they're upset."