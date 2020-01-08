Update: Five Dane County Board seats will see races in spring election, deadline for Council seat extended

Because Rohrer submitted her paperwork late on Dec. 27, the deadline for incumbents to declare they are not running for re-election, potential District 8 candidates now have until Friday at 5 p.m. to submit paperwork.

The filing deadline is extended 72 hours whenever an incumbent not running for re-election does not file a declaration of non-candidacy by the deadline under state law.

Prestigiacomo is the founder of the Youth Climate Action Team and is running on a platform of sustainability, fair housing and social justice. He is the only person to have filed paperwork to run as of Tuesday.

“Those are the issues that young people really care about,” Prestigiacomo said.

Prestigiacomo said he is running to bring a voice to disenfranchised youth.

“We need to disrupt the power structure in this city,” he said.

