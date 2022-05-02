Update: East Washington Avenue clear after students march from East High to Capitol

Students marching from East High School to the state Capitol slowed traffic for a time on East Washington Avenue on Monday morning, authorities reported.

The traffic was clear by shortly after 11 a.m. as the students from East and La Follette continued of their way.

Pete Johnson of the Dane County 911 Center earlier told the State Journal that there is no official road closure, but “I’m sure it’s slowed down to about 1 mile per hour.”

The march was part of Voces de la Frontera’s 2-day general strike “Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants.”

The students said they hoping to meet with and lobby lawmakers.

"Immigrants are a big part of our society, but we still get our rights taken away," East student Maryangeliz Acosta said in an interview.

