UPDATE: As Washington debates immigrant labor, Wisconsin dairy workers could benefit

WASHINGTON — Disruptions to the country’s food supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic have refocused attention on the key role that migrant workers play in U.S. agriculture, and legislation currently stalled in Congress could shore up the country’s farm workforce, including in Wisconsin.

The House of Representatives in March passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act to provide a path to citizenship for many migrant farmworkers in the United States.

If passed, the legislation would establish a temporary Certified Agricultural Worker status for undocumented farmworkers who meet specific requirements, such as previous agricultural work experience and continuous presence in the United States, according to Andrew Walchuk, a staff attorney at Farmworker Justice, a Washington-based nonprofit. CAW status would last five and a half years and be indefinitely renewable.

Farmworkers with CAW status would then be eligible to apply for permanent legal residency, commonly known as green cards, after several years of CAW status and continued work in agriculture. The exact number of years CAW status recipients would have to wait before applying for green cards would depend on the number of years they have been involved in agricultural work in the United States, Walchuk explained.