UPDATE: 13 of 72 Wisconsin counties and the city of Racine have extended stay-at-home orders
UPDATE: 13 of 72 Wisconsin counties and the city of Racine have extended stay-at-home orders

Wisconsin cities and counties were scrambling Thursday to decide whether to issue local stay-at-home orders after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide order that had closed down many businesses to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal collected information from all 72 counties and found that only 13 counties plus the city of Racine have extended stay-at-home orders. Here's the full list:

Patchwork response to COVID-19

Adams County

No order. Referencing Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. guidelines for reopening.

Ashland County

No order.

Barron County

No order.

Bayfield County

No order yet. County Board to meet Tuesday to discuss.

Brown County

Order issued. In effect until May 20.

Buffalo County

No order yet. County Board meeting Monday to determine whether to have public health officer issue restriction on public gatherings.

Burnett County

No order.

Calumet County

Order issued. In effect until new local or statewide order is issued.

Chippewa County

No order yet. Working with state officials.

Clark County

No order. Officials are asking residents to social distance.

Columbia County

No order. Safe distancing practices encouraged.

Crawford County

No order, but planning to issue guidance for opening safely.

Dane County

Order issued. In effect until May 26. Adds religious gatherings to list of essential businesses. "According to the criteria Public Health Madison & Dane County has identified using the Badger Bounce Back scorecard our county data looks promising, but it is critical to continue following Safer at Home right now to keep Dane County residents healthy and keep our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed. By continuing to follow Safer at Home and practicing physical distancing, we can all work together to achieve these criteria and begin the phased reopening of Dane County as soon as possible."

Dodge County

No order. "We need the public’s help to prevent further spread of this virus, just because the Stay at Home order is lifted, does not mean that the spread of COVID-19 is no longer a concern. We trust people will act reasonably and safely, to follow our guidance and continue safe practices when in the public." Public Health Officer Abby Sauer.

Door County

Order issued through May 20. "This order is reasonable and necessary and is being issued to continue control, prevention and suppression of COVID-19."

Douglas County

No order. Referencing Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. guidelines for reopening.

Dunn County

No order.

Eau Claire County

Order issued. Doesn't force businesses to close, but enforces strict social distancing guidelines including limits on gatherings to 10 people.

Florence County

Order issued until superseded by new order. Some businesses opening using best practices and religious gatherings of up to 50 people allowed.

Fond du Lac County

No order, but businesses encouraged to follow preventative measures. "We need to come together as a community and ensure businesses have responsible practices in place to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 virus and protect our most vulnerable as best we can." Fond du Lac County Health Officer Kim Mueller.

Forest County

No order. Encouraging preventative measures and awaiting direction from state.

Grant County

No order yet. "The issuance of an order remains an option and may be implemented if voluntary compliancy is not sufficient."

Green County

Order issued through May 26.

Green Lake County

No order yet. An order Friday might include much looser restrictions.

Iowa County

No order.

Iron County

No order. Reiterating safety measures for reopening.

Jackson County

Working with local partners and local health departments to decide how to proceed. Advising residents to continue following health department guidelines.

Jefferson County

"It's being worked on," according to a secretary for the health officer.

Juneau County

No order.

Kenosha County

Order issued. In effect until May 26. “This decision to continue the order locally was by no means taken lightly. My heart goes out to the businesses that have been affected adversely and to everyone who has found themselves out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must defer to the public health experts who are telling us it’s not yet our time to reopen. The consequences of moving too quickly could be devastating." Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.

Kewaunee County

No order. Issuing guidelines for safe reopening.

Lafayette County

No order.

La Crosse County

No order. Keep observing safety guidelines.

Langlade County

No order.

Lincoln County

No order.

Manitowoc County

No order. Still determining next steps.

Marathon County

No order.

Marinette County

No order yet.

Marquette County

Order issued through May 15 to allow for safe reopening.

Menominee County

No order. Awaiting further direction from the state.

Milwaukee County

City and suburban municipalities have issued orders.

Monroe County

No order, but reiterated health guidelines. "Businesses are also responsible for taking steps to protect the health of their employees and prevent transmission in their facilities."

Oconto County

No order. Still urging social distancing and masks.

Oneida County

No order. Urging voluntary compliance.

Outagamie County

Order issued.

Ozaukee County

No order. "If you choose to reopen your business, you are not in violation of Safer at Home or orders issued by the health department. At this time, the health department has not issued any additional orders, but is working with county leaders to identify appropriate next steps."

Pepin County

No order.

Pierce County

No information yet.

Polk County

No order.

Portage County

No order.

Price County

No order. Waiting for state guidance.

Racine County

Order issued only in the city of Racine. No order in rest of county.

Richland County

No order. County doesn't see immediate need.

Rock County

Order issued.

Rusk County

No order.

Sauk County

No order issued yet, but county meets tonight. County Board chairman Tim McCumber said they are leaning toward reopening with precautions urged. Bars are open and some opened Wednesday night.

Sawyer County

No order. County is still figuring out what it can legally do.

Shawano County

No order. Urging voluntary compliance.

Sheboygan County

No order. Releasing guidelines for reopening.

St. Croix County

No order.

Taylor County

No order. Referencing Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. guidelines for reopening. 

Trempealeau County

No order.

Vernon County

No order. "We do not need an order to know what to do. We should know what is required to do the right thing. We need to protect ourselves, our economy and our community by changing our behavior."

Vilas County

No order. "Vilas County Government has issued a Declaration to Re-open Businesses. The effective date is 12:00 a.m. tomorrow morning (Thursday, May 14, 2020). It is the responsibility of the business owner to make sure that any state and local licenses that are held are valid to open at this time. Additionally, confirm that your insurance coverage, i.e. liability, fire, etc., will be valid if you choose to open."

Walworth County

No order. "In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Safer at Home Order, effective immediately, businesses can open and people can travel and gather in large groups. Walworth County’s Division of Public Health will not be issuing orders that replace Safer at Home at this time."

Washburn County

No order. Referencing Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. guidelines for reopening.

Washington County

No order. "If you choose to reopen your business, you are not in violation of Safer at Home or orders issued by the health department. At this time, the health department has not issued any additional orders, but is working with county leaders to identify appropriate next steps."

Waukesha County

No order.

Waupaca County

No order. Referencing Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. guidelines for reopening.

Waushara County

No order.

Winnebago County

Order issued until May 20. "The county order incorporates all elements of the statewide Safer at Home order and provides guidelines to reopen the county in a phased approach as soon as it is deemed safest to do so." Menasha also issued its own stay-at-home order.

Wood County

No order. Issuing guidelines for safe reopening.

