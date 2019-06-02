Theodora Youmans

Theodora Youmans, president of the Wisconsin Woman Suffrage Association, in 1915.

 WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Upcoming events marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage ratification:

How the Battle for Woman

Suffrage was Won What: Researcher and historian Bob Kann will tell stories from the women’s suffrage movement.

When: June 4, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703

Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration

What: See the original 19th Amendment document and hear from speakers.

When: June 10, noon to 1 p.m. (Amendment document on display: Noon to 10 p.m.)

Where: State Capitol, 2 E. Main Street, Madison, WI 53703

Wisconsin League of Women

Voter’s Commemoration

What: A gathering around the Capitol Square with speakers, music and vanilla custard.

When: June 23, noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Capitol Square, Madison, WI 53703

Two Steps Forward Monologue Festival

What: Biennial event featuring a series of short monologue plays focusing on the 19th Amendment and Wisconsin’s progressive roots.

When: June 20-23, times vary

Where: Promenade Hall in the Overture Center, 201 State St., Madison, WI 53703

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0