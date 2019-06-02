Upcoming events marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage ratification:
Suffrage was Won What: Researcher and historian Bob Kann will tell stories from the women’s suffrage movement.
When: June 4, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St., Madison, WI 53703
What: See the original 19th Amendment document and hear from speakers.
When: June 10, noon to 1 p.m. (Amendment document on display: Noon to 10 p.m.)
Where: State Capitol, 2 E. Main Street, Madison, WI 53703
Wisconsin League of Women
Voter’s Commemoration
What: A gathering around the Capitol Square with speakers, music and vanilla custard.
When: June 23, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Capitol Square, Madison, WI 53703
Two Steps Forward Monologue Festival
What: Biennial event featuring a series of short monologue plays focusing on the 19th Amendment and Wisconsin’s progressive roots.
When: June 20-23, times vary
Where: Promenade Hall in the Overture Center, 201 State St., Madison, WI 53703