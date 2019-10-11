The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) reported Friday that personal information of more than 2,000 people may have been exposed through a data breach.
WHEDA Executive Director Joaquín Altoro said an investigation confirmed that an unauthorized third party gained entry into as many as three WHEDA email accounts, which may have allowed access to personal information, including names, social security numbers, drivers license numbers and bank accounts, for about 2,100 customers who applied for single-family loans.
WHEDA, an independent state authority not funded by tax dollars, said the attack occurred around Aug. 22 and was discovered Aug. 26. The agency’s information technology staff disabled access to the compromised accounts, began an investigation and alerted law enforcement officials.
“This is the first time this has ever happened at WHEDA, and we take this very seriously,” Altoro said in a written statement. “We regret that this happened and will work with those affected to reduce any chances for negative impacts.”
WHEDA said it is unaware of any misuse of customer information as a result of this incident but will provide one year of identity theft protection and insurance as well as credit monitoring at no charge to impacted customers through Experian IdentityWorksSM.
Altoro said WHEDA has tried to reach all potentially affected customers as well as financial institutions that work with the WHEDA mortgage program. Customers can call 1-833-704-9390 with questions.
Altoro said WHEDA will continue to monitor the potentially compromised accounts and will work to further increase security around its email system.
WHEDA works with lenders to provide low-cost financing for housing and small business development in Wisconsin.