Unofficial results show Democrat Joe Biden winning Wisconsin

With Republican President Donald Trump leading Wisconsin in early returns for most of the night, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is now managing a thin but likely insurmountable lead in the state after Milwaukee, Brown and Kenosha counties delivered results from thousands of absentee ballots in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County delivered its final unofficial vote totals as dawn was breaking shortly after 6 a.m.

Still, election officials caution election night results are unofficial, and need to be certified by municipal, county and state officials before they can become valid. Trump is also likely to be able to request a recount in the state.

State law dictates that the runner-up in a presidential election can request a recount if the state’s margin is within one percentage point of the winner’s total vote. There is no cost to the losing candidate if the difference between the leading candidate is 0.25% or less.

With most unofficial tallies compiled in counties across the state, an analysis of the totals shows both Trump and Biden logging greater percentages of the vote than in 2016, signifying a decline in support for third party candidates.